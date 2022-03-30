Menu
Elizabeth F. Gellerman
Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Funeral Home - Syracuse
644 Park Street
Syracuse, NE
Visitation
Mar, 31 2022
9:00a.m. - 8:00p.m.
Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Funeral Home - Syracuse Chapel
Gellerman, Elizabeth F.

March 15, 1943 - March 27, 2022

Elizabeth F. Gellerman, age 79 of Omaha, passed away on March 27, 2022. She was born on March 15, 1943, to August and Irene (Sugden) Engelbrecht. On August 24, 1962, she married Dan Gellerman.

Survived by husband, Dan; son, Scott (Gwen) Gellerman; grandchildren, Clayton, Quincy and Marty; sisters, Jackie Durst, Linda (Tim) Umshler; sisters-in-law, Dixie Adams and Marlene Gellerman; also numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Preceded in death by parents; son, Stuart Gellerman; sister and brother-in-law, Sherry and Dick Nannen; brothers-in-law, Larry Durst, Mike Nannen, Terry Adams and David Gellerman.

MEMORIAL SERVICE: Friday, April 1, at 11am at the Lutheran Church of the Master, 2617 S 114th St., Omaha. The service will be livestreamed on the Fusselman Facebook page. VISITATION: Thursday, March 31, from 9am-8pm, with family greeting friends from 5-7pm, at the Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home, Syracuse. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Condolences to www.fusselmanallenharvey.com.

FUSSELMAN-ALLEN-HARVEY FUNERAL HOME

644 Park St, Syracuse, NE 68446 | (402) 269-2441
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2022.
Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Funeral Home - Syracuse
