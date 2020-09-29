Menu
Elizabeth J. "Liz" Jochens
Jochens, Elizabeth J. "Liz"

June 26, 1955 - September 23, 2020

FUNERAL SERVICE: Tuesday 11am at the 72nd Street Chapel, with VISITATION prior to Service starting at 10am.

In Lieu of Flowers, memorials may be made to the family.

John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory

72nd Street Chapel

1010 North 72nd St. 402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
29
Visitation
10:00a.m.
72nd Street Chapel
Sep
29
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
72nd Street Chapel
Liz was a good friend from back in the Assumption days when you were all young. You will be in my prayers as you adjust to life without your Mom here. Rejoicing for Liz, however. Peace and blessings, Bonnie.
Bonnie Beacom
September 28, 2020
Thanks, Liz, for all the memories and prayers. You ran a good race. I hope you and Mary are having coffee together! To Franc, Susie, and Beth, I love you all and will always be here for you. I'm sorry for this earthly loss of your mom. In Jesus' love always. Peace.
Irene L Urzendowski
September 27, 2020
Sympathies to Liz's family. I went to school with Liz and always enjoyed our get togethers with our class. She was a bright light and will be greatly missed.
LESLIE SHEEDER
September 27, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
September 26, 2020
Prayers for your family today and tomorrow, Diane Britson
Diane Britson
Friend
September 26, 2020
(((Liz))), You were loved and are deeply missed. My friend, you have left my heart feeling broken with your passing. What a splendor to now be healed and with your Heavenly Family. My prayers are for all the family who also struggle with your passing. May your amazing life fill them today and in the future. Until we meet again my Heavenly Angel. Your friend, Diane
Diane Britson
September 26, 2020