Bruce, Elizabeth M.
March 10, 1946 - September 21, 2020
Preceded in death by parents, Frank and Marie (O'Brien) Wary. Survived by daughters, Diane Bruce, Megan Winkelbauer; son, Kevin Bruce (Luanne); grandchildren, Nicolas, Noah, Jacob, Hannah, Ryker; and other family and friends.
FUNERAL MASS: Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at 10am at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Gretna, NE with Recitation of the Rosary prior to Mass. INURNMENT: Saturday, October 10, 2020, at 10am at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Salina, KS. To leave a condolence visit: bramanmortuary.com
