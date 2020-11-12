Cihal, Elizabeth M. "Beth"



September 14, 1941 - November 8, 2020



VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Thursday, November 12th from 9am to 10am, at Christ the King Catholic Church (654 S. 86th St.) followed by MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 10am. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Thursday, 12 Noon, St. Vitus Cemetery – Touhy, Nebraska. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Christ the King Catholic Church or New Cassel Foundation.



HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER



West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.



402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 12, 2020.