Elizabeth M. "Beth" Cihal
Cihal, Elizabeth M. "Beth"

September 14, 1941 - November 8, 2020

VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Thursday, November 12th from 9am to 10am, at Christ the King Catholic Church (654 S. 86th St.) followed by MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 10am. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Thursday, 12 Noon, St. Vitus Cemetery – Touhy, Nebraska. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Christ the King Catholic Church or New Cassel Foundation.

May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Mary Taylor
Friend
November 11, 2020
Mary Taylor
November 11, 2020