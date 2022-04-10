Martin, Elizabeth "Betty"



December 25, 1939 - April 4, 2022



Elizabeth "Betty" Martin, 82 of Albion, NE died Monday, April 4, 2022 at the Boone County Health Center.



Elizabeth Anania Martin, who loved to be called "Nana" by her grandchildren, departed her loving family on April 4th.



Elizabeth Claire Anania was born in Omaha, NE on Christmas Day in 1939 to Frank and Bridgette Anania, and was the second of four children. She married Robert Martin at Offutt Air Force Base in 1960, and they had four children.



She earned her Associate's Degree from Central Community College. She opened a ceramic shop in Albion, and was the Activity Director at Cloverlodge Care Center for over 30 years. She was named Activity Director of the Year in 1996. Elizabeth loved her Italian heritage and was an exceptional cook – everyone who came to her house was welcomed with open arms (and food!). Her life's mission was to improve the lives of her family, friends, and community. She was a dedicated member of St. Michael's Catholic Church in Albion for 56 years. Elizabeth was her family's hero, and she will be greatly missed.



Elizabeth was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Bridgette Anania; brother, Fred J. Anania; daughter, Bridget Martin Crowell; parents-in-law, John and Mary Martin.



She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Robert Martin Sr.; sister, Jackie Anania; brother, Francis Anania; children, Bob (Brenda) Martin Jr., Brenda (David) Langenberg, Belinda Martin; son-in-law, Steven Crowell; 7 grandchildren; 5 step-grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and many other family members and friends.



MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 10am, at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Albion, NE, with Fr. Mark Tomasiewicz officiating, with Burial to follow in the parish cemetery. VISITATION will be 30 minutes prior to the Service, at the Church. Levander Funeral Home of Albion is in charge of arrangements.



In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Good Samaritan Society Albion or St. Michael's Catholic Church in Elizabeth Martin's name.



"Mothers hold their children's hands for a while,



but their hearts forever."



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 10, 2022.