Graduated from Mercy High School in 1969. Preceded in death by her parents, Maurice & Geneveive Molacek. Survived by brother John Molacek (Lola); son Carl Ashby (Catrina); daughter Christina Cummings (Dean); grandkids: Heather Jurey, Schylar Nash, Caleb Ashby, Constance Cushman, MaKenna and Myah Cummings, Connor & Carter Ashby; great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends Friday, June 11th at 10am, followed by a MEMORIAL MASS at 11am at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 4810 Woolworth Ave. Inurnment: Calvary.
We were si shocked and saddened to hear anout Betty. We realky enjoyed her company and were looking forward to seeing her again soon. Most of our family had an opportunity to meet her, and we really enjoyed her sense of humor. As well we always appreciated her help, support and thoughtfulness. She will be missed. You are in our prayers.
Peggy & Rosemary Horner
Friend
June 10, 2021
I am so sorry to hear about your mom's passing. You and Your family are in my thoughts and prayers