Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Elizabeth Marie Molacek
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Mercy High School
Molacek, Elizabeth Marie

November 9, 1951 - June 6, 2021

Graduated from Mercy High School in 1969. Preceded in death by her parents, Maurice & Geneveive Molacek. Survived by brother John Molacek (Lola); son Carl Ashby (Catrina); daughter Christina Cummings (Dean); grandkids: Heather Jurey, Schylar Nash, Caleb Ashby, Constance Cushman, MaKenna and Myah Cummings, Connor & Carter Ashby; great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends Friday, June 11th at 10am, followed by a MEMORIAL MASS at 11am at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 4810 Woolworth Ave. Inurnment: Calvary.

ARBOR CREMATION SOCIETY

2819 S. 125th Ave Omaha, NE 402-393-0319
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 9, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
11
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Holy Cross Catholic Church
4810 Woolworth Ave. , NE
Jun
11
Memorial Mass
11:00a.m.
Holy Cross Catholic Church
4810 Woolworth Ave., NE
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
We were si shocked and saddened to hear anout Betty. We realky enjoyed her company and were looking forward to seeing her again soon. Most of our family had an opportunity to meet her, and we really enjoyed her sense of humor. As well we always appreciated her help, support and thoughtfulness. She will be missed. You are in our prayers.
Peggy & Rosemary Horner
Friend
June 10, 2021
I am so sorry to hear about your mom's passing. You and Your family are in my thoughts and prayers
Denise Winter
June 9, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results