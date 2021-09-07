After walking 3 batters and hitting another, and pummeling her son Jim, my catcher, with wild pitches in the dirt while alternately sending him chasing after air mails to the backstop, Mr. Morrison would holler from the bleachers in a relentlessly positive and surprisingly big voice for her small stature: "C´MON, CHIPPER! YOU CAN DO IT!" I still occasionally throw wild pitches and get into jams; I hope Mrs. Morrison is rooting for me from the eternal skybox she now enjoys. Eternal rest grant unto her, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon her.

Chip Maxwell September 8, 2021