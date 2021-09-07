Menu
Elizabeth B. "Betsy" Morrison
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE
Morrison, Elizabeth B. "Betsy"

November 30, 1934 - September 5, 2021

Preceded in death by husband, Thomas J. Morrison. Survived by children and spouses: Mary Helen and Robert Lamoureux, James and Deb Morrison, Kevin and Michele Morrison, Tom and Andrea Morrison, Ann Brigid, and T.J. Burburidge; 15 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; sisters, Madeleine Sanders, Janet Schiesl; sister-in-law, Mary Morrison; numerous nieces and nephews, foster children, exchange students, and neighborhood "kids".

In honor of Mom's personality, bright attire encouraged. VISITATION: Thursday, September 9th, from 5pm to 7pm, followed by a WAKE SERVICE at 7pm, at St. Cecilia Cathedral, 701 N. 40th Street. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, September 10th at 11:15am at St. Cecilia Cathedral. Interment: Calvary Cemetery. Memorials will be directed by the family to various St. Vincent de Paul pantries at multiple parishes as well as the Josie Harper Hospice House.

To view live broadcasts of the Vigil Service, Mass, and Graveside Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 7 to Sep. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
9
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
St. Cecilia Cathedral
701 N. 40th Street, NE
Sep
10
Mass of Christian Burial
11:15a.m.
St. Cecilia Cathedral
701 N. 40th Street, NE
My love and sympathy to Brigid and the entire family. Betsy was one of my all-time favorite people during my lifetime. We were 'Tuesday Girls' at Hospice House for many years. My prayers for you.
Lisa Hug
September 9, 2021
That's of course "Mrs." instead of "Mr." -- though he was very supportive, too. :)
Chip Maxwell
September 9, 2021
After walking 3 batters and hitting another, and pummeling her son Jim, my catcher, with wild pitches in the dirt while alternately sending him chasing after air mails to the backstop, Mr. Morrison would holler from the bleachers in a relentlessly positive and surprisingly big voice for her small stature: "C´MON, CHIPPER! YOU CAN DO IT!" I still occasionally throw wild pitches and get into jams; I hope Mrs. Morrison is rooting for me from the eternal skybox she now enjoys. Eternal rest grant unto her, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon her.
Chip Maxwell
September 8, 2021
My heart is full of the memories I have of your mom and family! I remember coming to the house (often) and mom Morrison would be sitting with her Fresca with a smile on her face-never an angry word spoke from her... she truly was one of the best...love and prayers to my Morrison siblings... :)
Linda (Smith) Mayo
September 7, 2021
