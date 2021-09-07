Morrison, Elizabeth B. "Betsy"
November 30, 1934 - September 5, 2021
Preceded in death by husband, Thomas J. Morrison. Survived by children and spouses: Mary Helen and Robert Lamoureux, James and Deb Morrison, Kevin and Michele Morrison, Tom and Andrea Morrison, Ann Brigid, and T.J. Burburidge; 15 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; sisters, Madeleine Sanders, Janet Schiesl; sister-in-law, Mary Morrison; numerous nieces and nephews, foster children, exchange students, and neighborhood "kids".
In honor of Mom's personality, bright attire encouraged. VISITATION: Thursday, September 9th, from 5pm to 7pm, followed by a WAKE SERVICE at 7pm, at St. Cecilia Cathedral, 701 N. 40th Street. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, September 10th at 11:15am at St. Cecilia Cathedral. Interment: Calvary Cemetery. Memorials will be directed by the family to various St. Vincent de Paul pantries at multiple parishes as well as the Josie Harper Hospice House.
To view live broadcasts of the Vigil Service, Mass, and Graveside Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 7 to Sep. 8, 2021.