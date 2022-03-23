Salber, Elizabeth Ann "Betty"
Age 87
Elizabeth "Betty" Ann Salber, of Elgin, NE, passed away Monday, March 21, 2022, at Boone County Health Center, Albion, NE. Betty is survived by six children: Carol Brennan of Omaha, NE; David Salber of Omaha, NE; Mark Salber of Elgin, NE; Bill (Jerri) Salber of Omaha, NE; Mary Jo (Jim) Wortman of Denton, NE; and Paul (Carol) Salber of Omaha, NE; 11 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brother, Joe Schuster of Omaha, NE; sister-in-law, Gladys Reicks of Elgin, NE; sister-in-law, Lorna Schuster of Norfolk, NE.
MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, March 25, 2022, 10:30am, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin, NE, with Rev. Kevin Vogel officiating. Burial to follow in the parish cemetery. VISITATION: Thursday, 5-7pm, with a 7pm WAKE SERVICE, at the church. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com
.
LEVANDER FUNERAL HOME of Elgin
107 Pine Street, Elgin, NE 68636
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 23, 2022.