Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Elizabeth Ann "Betty" Salber
FUNERAL HOME
Levander Funeral Home of Elgin
107 Pine Street
Elgin, NE
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Mar, 24 2022
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
St. Boniface Catholic Church - Elgin
Send Flowers
Salber, Elizabeth Ann "Betty"

Age 87

Elizabeth "Betty" Ann Salber, of Elgin, NE, passed away Monday, March 21, 2022, at Boone County Health Center, Albion, NE. Betty is survived by six children: Carol Brennan of Omaha, NE; David Salber of Omaha, NE; Mark Salber of Elgin, NE; Bill (Jerri) Salber of Omaha, NE; Mary Jo (Jim) Wortman of Denton, NE; and Paul (Carol) Salber of Omaha, NE; 11 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brother, Joe Schuster of Omaha, NE; sister-in-law, Gladys Reicks of Elgin, NE; sister-in-law, Lorna Schuster of Norfolk, NE.

MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, March 25, 2022, 10:30am, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin, NE, with Rev. Kevin Vogel officiating. Burial to follow in the parish cemetery. VISITATION: Thursday, 5-7pm, with a 7pm WAKE SERVICE, at the church. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

LEVANDER FUNERAL HOME of Elgin

107 Pine Street, Elgin, NE 68636
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 23, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
24
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
St. Boniface Catholic Church - Elgin
301 S. 2nd St., Elgin, NE
Mar
24
Service
7:00p.m.
St. Boniface Catholic Church - Elgin
301 S. 2nd St., Elgin, NE
Mar
25
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Boniface Catholic Church - Elgin
301 S. 2nd St., Elgin, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Levander Funeral Home of Elgin
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Levander Funeral Home of Elgin.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.