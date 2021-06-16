Schultz, Elizabeth Marie
February 19, 2021
Elizabeth Marie Schultz, 89 years old, passed away in Scottsdale, Arizona, on February 19, 2021. She was born to Henry and Vera Carlin in Spalding, Nebraska. Beth graduated from the College of St Mary in Medical Records. She and her husband, Dr. Richard Schultz, whom she married in 1954, raised two children and spent their lives devoted to work and family. Beth spent endless hours volunteering, loved playing cards and watching the College World Series, never missed a Creighton basketball game, and was a devout Catholic who attended daily Mass.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Richard Schultz; her parents, Henry and Vera Carlin; family members: Richard Carlin, James and Ann Carlin, Peter Carlin, Bonnie Carlin, Nella Dee and Edsel Wibbels, nephew Donald Carlin, Shirley and Eileen Schultz, Jack Schultz, Tom Schultz, and Dr. Kris Birusingh.
Beth is survived by her children, Michael and Paige Schultz, and Sheryl and Bob Whitehouse; and her grandchildren: Chase, Nicholas, Matthew, and Bethany. She is also survived by her brother-in-law, Jim and Julie Schultz; sisters-in-law: Patti Birusingh, Mary Schultz, Kitty Carlin, and Cathy Wibbels; and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be held in Omaha, NE, at St Leo the Great Catholic Church on Friday, June 18, 2021, at 10 am, followed by interment at Resurrection Cemetery.
In place of flowers, please consider a donation in her name to the College of St. Mary: csm.edu
, or College of St Mary 7000 Mercy Road, Omaha NE 68106, ATTN: Terri Campbell.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 16, 2021.