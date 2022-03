Trompke, Elizabeth (Ridley)



December 31, 1961 - March 27, 2022



Preceded in death by father and grandparents. Survived by husband, Steve; son, Steven; mother, Shirley Ridley; two sisters and three brothers and nieces and nephews.



GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Wednesday, 10am, at Forest Lawn.



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2022.