Elizabeth L. "Betty" Wesely
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Wahoo High School
FUNERAL HOME
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
2170 N Somers Ave.
Fremont, NE
Wesely, Elizabeth L. "Betty"

Age 87

Elizabeth "Betty" L. Wesely, of Cedar Bluffs, NE, passed away Thursday, September 29, 2021, at Bryan Heath East Hospital in Lincoln, NE.

FUNERAL SERVICE: Tuesday, October 5, 2021, 1pm, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont, NE. VISITATION: Monday, from 4-7pm, at Moser's in Fremont. Burial: Flemming Cemetery, near Morse Bluff, NE. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel

2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 | (402) 721-4490
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 2, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
4
Visitation
4:00p.m.
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
2170 N Somers Ave., Fremont, NE
Oct
5
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
2170 N Somers Ave., Fremont, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
