Wesely, Elizabeth L. "Betty"
Age 87
Elizabeth "Betty" L. Wesely, of Cedar Bluffs, NE, passed away Thursday, September 29, 2021, at Bryan Heath East Hospital in Lincoln, NE.
FUNERAL SERVICE: Tuesday, October 5, 2021, 1pm, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont, NE. VISITATION: Monday, from 4-7pm, at Moser's in Fremont. Burial: Flemming Cemetery, near Morse Bluff, NE. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com
Moser Memorial Chapel
2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 | (402) 721-4490
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 2, 2021.