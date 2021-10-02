Whitaker, Elizabeth D.
April 10, 1945 - September 25, 2021
Preceded in death by parents, Joseph and Elizabeth "Betty" Blank; brother, Donald Blank. Survived by daughter, Julie (Shahid) Khan; granddaughters, Mariam and Sarah Khan; sister, Cheryl Klatt; nephews Ryan and Lee (Kelsey) Klatt.
VISITATION begins Sunday, 12pm, with a Wake Service at 2pm, at the mortuary. FUNERAL: Monday, 1pm, at the mortuary to St. Thomas More Catholic Church at 1:30pm. Interment: Calvary Cemetery. Memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
