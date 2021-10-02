Menu
Elizabeth D. Whitaker
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St
Omaha, NE
Whitaker, Elizabeth D.

April 10, 1945 - September 25, 2021

Preceded in death by parents, Joseph and Elizabeth "Betty" Blank; brother, Donald Blank. Survived by daughter, Julie (Shahid) Khan; granddaughters, Mariam and Sarah Khan; sister, Cheryl Klatt; nephews Ryan and Lee (Kelsey) Klatt.

VISITATION begins Sunday, 12pm, with a Wake Service at 2pm, at the mortuary. FUNERAL: Monday, 1pm, at the mortuary to St. Thomas More Catholic Church at 1:30pm. Interment: Calvary Cemetery. Memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME

5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
3
Wake
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St, Omaha, NE
Oct
3
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St, Omaha, NE
Oct
4
Funeral
1:00p.m.
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St, Omaha, NE
Oct
4
Service
1:30p.m.
St. Thomas More Catholic Church
NE
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.