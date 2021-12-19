My sincere condolences to Lynn´s family. Lynn was a delight to work for (HCA). I have many fond memories of Lynn. From working on puzzles together, her trying to teach me how to play bridge, driving around and looking at the pretty flowers around town, to picking Deb up from the airport in a snowstorm, and many many more. Lynn will be missed very much. Prayers for healing hearts sent your way.

Janelle kiefel Work December 22, 2021