Elizabeth Helen "Lynn" Wickham
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Roper and Sons
4300 O Street
Lincoln, NE
Wickham, Elizabeth "Lynn" Helen (Stoesz)

June 15, 1930 - December 15, 2021

Passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 with her daughters at her side. She was born on June 15, 1930 in Fargo, ND to the late Abraham and Justina Stoesz and was a proud citizen of Lincoln, NE for over 80 years. Lynn graduated from Lincoln High School in 1948 and the University of Nebraska – Medical Center College of Nursing in 1952. She wed Donald James Wickham on December 5, 1953. Don predeceased her in 2004 after 50 years of marriage.

Following her graduation as a Registered Nurse, Lynn worked for Dr. Rose and Dr. Webb until the birth of their first child, Deb. While not working as an RN, Lynn maintained her Nursing License for over 30 years so that she could stay up to date with the medical profession. She was devoted to her family as a loving wife, mother, sister, and homemaker. Lynn was involved in the Lincoln community as a Girl Scout leader and an active member of Delta Delta Delta alumnae, Cosmo Pals, InterClub Council, Daughter of the Nile #66, Sesostris Auxiliary, often serving as a board member of those organizations. Throughout her life she enjoyed playing bridge and continued to do so, even playing on-line during the pandemic with her brother, sister-in-law and niece in Santa Fe. Lynn shared her love of travel with family, treating them to a Hawaiian cruise on her 80th and 85th birthdays. She was an avid Husker fan and had season tickets to football games for over 60 years, making sure to wear red and put the Husker flag up every game day, Go Big Red! She belonged to Eastridge Presbyterian Church in Lincoln for over 50 years. She was deeply loved by family and friends and will be dearly missed.

Lynn is survived by daughters, Deb (Adam) Dingwall of Battle Creek, MI, Sally (David) Zubero of Ft. Lauderdale, FL and Susie (Cindy) Wickham of Broomfield, CO. Lynn is also survived by grandchildren, Daniel Zubero, Elizabeth Zubero, Austin (Lauren) Wickham, Sidney Wickham; great-granddaughter, Autumn Wickham; her brother, Roy, (Ann) Stoesz of Santa Fe, NM; and several nephews, nieces, great nephews and great nieces. She is predeceased by her husband, Don; her parents; and her brother and sister-in-law, Dr. Paul and Dotty Stoesz.

A Private Family Graveside was held. A CELEBRATION of LYNN'S LIFE, open to all, will be held at a future date. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Shriners Hospital for Children, and the Lincoln Children's Zoo. Special thanks to the caregivers from Home Care Assistance and Tabitha Hospice for the excellent care of Lynn.

Condolences online at: roperandsons.com

ROPER & SONS FUNERAL SERVICES

4300 O St., Lincoln, NE | (402) 476-1225

| www.roperandsons.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 19, 2021.
We send our deepest sympathy for your Mother's passing. We also have very fond memories of seeing her at the Pink Church on Sundays or at your home when she was visiting from Nebraska. We also enjoyed having her at our home for dinner. She always had a beautiful smile and cherished time with her family. We were fortunate to know her.
The Costello Family
February 19, 2022
Deb, I have such great memories of going over to your house, your Mom so friendly, with her beautiful smile and your Dad taking time to talk. Your Mom will be forever remembered, and forever missed. We are thinking of you and you family.
Carol and Mike McKee
December 27, 2021
My sincere condolences to Lynn´s family. Lynn was a delight to work for (HCA). I have many fond memories of Lynn. From working on puzzles together, her trying to teach me how to play bridge, driving around and looking at the pretty flowers around town, to picking Deb up from the airport in a snowstorm, and many many more. Lynn will be missed very much. Prayers for healing hearts sent your way.
Janelle kiefel
Work
December 22, 2021
I have such pleasant memories of Don and Lynn and the girls when we all lived on Mulder Drive. My deepest sympathy to the family. Love, Shirley Larson
Shirley Larson
Friend
December 20, 2021
