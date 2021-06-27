Menu
Ellen H. Polinko
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
2727 N. 108th Street
Omaha, NE
Polinko, Ellen H.

March 6, 1927 - June 21, 2021

Omaha. Preceded in death by husband, Peter. Survived by children, Kathleen Redding, Patti (Douglas) Higginson, Robert (Patricia); 8 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; nieces; nephews; family and friends.

VISITATION Monday 5-7pm at Mortuary. MEMORIAL SERVICE Tuesday 11am at Roeder Mortuary. Interment Hillcrest Memorial Park. Memorials to Lifegate Church (Mastering Ministry).

Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel

2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE - 402-496-9000

www.RoederMortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
28
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
2727 N. 108th Street, Omaha, NE
Jun
29
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
2727 N. 108th Street, Omaha, NE
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am very sorry for your loss. May your memories give you joy through this difficult time. Love to you all.
Kathy Radachi
Family
June 28, 2021
My condolences on the loss of your precious mom. I have many fond memories from our family days of Columbus.
Gene Luchsinger
Family
June 28, 2021
