Polinko, Ellen H.
March 6, 1927 - June 21, 2021
Omaha. Preceded in death by husband, Peter. Survived by children, Kathleen Redding, Patti (Douglas) Higginson, Robert (Patricia); 8 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; nieces; nephews; family and friends.
VISITATION Monday 5-7pm at Mortuary. MEMORIAL SERVICE Tuesday 11am at Roeder Mortuary. Interment Hillcrest Memorial Park. Memorials to Lifegate Church (Mastering Ministry).
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 27, 2021.