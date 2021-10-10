Walker, Ellen P.
Age 86
Valley, NE. Died on October 9, 2021. Preceded in death by parents; brother and sister-in-law, Francis and Mary Ridenour; and grandson Russell Fisher. Survived by husband, Stan of Valley; sons: Elden and Kim Fisher of North Platte NE, Billy Fisher of Lincoln NE, and Randy Walker of Valley; daughter, Cindy Lindberg of Plattsmouth, NE; 10 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren.
FUNERAL SERVICE: 11am Wednesday at the Funeral Home in Elkhorn. VISITATION: Tuesday from 12Noon - 7pm, with family Receiving friends from 5-7pm at the Funeral Home. INTERMENT: Forest Lawn Cemetery, Omaha.
Memorials to the American Cancer Society
.
REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME
21901 West Maple 402-289-2222
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 10, 2021.