Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ellen P. Walker
FUNERAL HOME
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
21901 West Maple Road
Elkhorn, NE
Walker, Ellen P.

Age 86

Valley, NE. Died on October 9, 2021. Preceded in death by parents; brother and sister-in-law, Francis and Mary Ridenour; and grandson Russell Fisher. Survived by husband, Stan of Valley; sons: Elden and Kim Fisher of North Platte NE, Billy Fisher of Lincoln NE, and Randy Walker of Valley; daughter, Cindy Lindberg of Plattsmouth, NE; 10 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren.

FUNERAL SERVICE: 11am Wednesday at the Funeral Home in Elkhorn. VISITATION: Tuesday from 12Noon - 7pm, with family Receiving friends from 5-7pm at the Funeral Home. INTERMENT: Forest Lawn Cemetery, Omaha.

Memorials to the American Cancer Society.

REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME

21901 West Maple 402-289-2222
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
12
Viewing
12:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
21901 West Maple Road, Elkhorn, NE
Oct
12
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
21901 West Maple Road, Elkhorn, NE
Oct
13
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
21901 West Maple Road, Elkhorn, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
To the Fisher and Walker families, Blended families are unique and blessed. Yours' always seemed effortless in large part to Pauline. I can only imagine how you must be feeling. Lean on each other and remember how much Pauline loved you all. To Elden, Cindy and Billy, I wish I could be there in person. Your Mom was always so sweet to me. All my love to you and your families. Deb
Debra Chard
Friend
October 10, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results