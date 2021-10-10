To the Fisher and Walker families, Blended families are unique and blessed. Yours' always seemed effortless in large part to Pauline. I can only imagine how you must be feeling. Lean on each other and remember how much Pauline loved you all. To Elden, Cindy and Billy, I wish I could be there in person. Your Mom was always so sweet to me. All my love to you and your families. Deb

Debra Chard Friend October 10, 2021