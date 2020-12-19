Menu
Ellen A. Wibben
1943 - 2020
BORN
1943
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Braman Mortuary & Cremation Services
6505 S. 144th St
Omaha, NE
Wibben, Ellen A.

October 28, 1943 - December 17, 2020

Age 77, of Omaha. Preceded in death by parents, Albert and Esther (Alt) Wibben; sisters, Betty Countryman, Lila DeWall; brother, Jim Wibben. Survived by daughter, Jackie Boyer; sister, Alice Smith, many nieces, nephews and friends.

No services will be held at this time. To leave a condolence visit: bramanmortuary.com.

BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel

6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Remembering all the good talks we shared while working at Quick Mail. You were such a good listener. Enjoyed our friendship! May you Rest In Peace dear friend!
Mary Ann Kresl
December 19, 2020
