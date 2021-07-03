Menu
Elliot Brown
Brown, Elliot

Elliot Brown, age 92, passed away suddenly on June 22, 2021.

Preceded in death by brothers Hillard and Charles. Survived by children Michael and Beth Brown-Gershovich and by daughter-in-law Judy.

He was passionate about living well with type 1 diabetes. He loved spending time with friends, playing poker, and learning new things.

The family plans a memorial service later this summer. Donations in his honor can be made to the Joslin Diabetes Center in Boston, where he was a proud participant in research during his life and in his death.

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jul. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My most sincere sympathies. He was a special person who was very passionate about helping others. I got to know him many years ago at a Center he volunteered at. God Bless you Elliot.
Emily Ortner
August 16, 2021
I had the wonderful pleasure of working with Elliot at the Diabetes Education Center of the Midlands for many, many years. He will be sorely missed by the many people his life touched, including mine. I considered him a friend and enjoyed our many work-related outings together. I wish his family the very best through this difficult time.
Linda Sondag
Work
July 7, 2021
I had the pleasure of caring for Elliot while he participated in a research study at Joslin in 2019. We chatted a lot that day. His dedication to finding a cure for diabetes and his resilience with whatever came his way has stayed with me. I wish you comfort and peace as you go through this difficult time.
Charlene Coneys, RN
Other
July 6, 2021
Thank you, Carolyn. He loved being your neighbor, too. He thought your family was great! Mike
Michael Brown
Family
July 3, 2021
Elliot was our family's former neighbor. We enjoyed knowing him and his family. He lived his life well, as we knew him. The world will be less bright with Elliot gone.
Carolyn Lennard
July 3, 2021
