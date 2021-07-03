Brown, ElliotElliot Brown, age 92, passed away suddenly on June 22, 2021.Preceded in death by brothers Hillard and Charles. Survived by children Michael and Beth Brown-Gershovich and by daughter-in-law Judy.He was passionate about living well with type 1 diabetes. He loved spending time with friends, playing poker, and learning new things.The family plans a memorial service later this summer. Donations in his honor can be made to the Joslin Diabetes Center in Boston, where he was a proud participant in research during his life and in his death.