Shell, Elliot Orion

November 6, 2020 - April 4, 2022

Elliot died at 16 months old, having lived with the rare genetic disease NEMO Deficiency Syndrome. He was undergoing a bone marrow transplant at Nebraska Medicine and passed away surrounded by his family. Elliot was born in Omaha to Dana Freeman and Stuart Shell. He was an energetic toddler with bright blue eyes, a precious smile, and a gentle old soul who gave endearing forehead nuzzles. Though his time with us was brief, he was heavenly to behold, and his memory shines on in those he touched.

Elliot is forever loved. He is survived by his parents, Dana Freeman and Stuart Shell; grandparents, Gramma Sue and Grandpa Don Freeman, Papa Lee Shell, and G-Mama Leslee Shell and Mikey LaVerghetta; aunts, Dawni Freeman, Sandy Kisling, and Robyn Adler; uncles, Scott Shell and Jeri Buzzetta and Clayton Edwards; great-grandmother, G-G Shay Bennett; and numerous other loving persons. He was preceded in death by his aunt, Dustyn Fullerton.

All are welcome to Elliot's CELEBRATION OF LIFE on Saturday, April 16. The service will be held at First Unitarian Church (3114 Harney St.) at 11am and will be LIVESTREAMED and recorded on the church's YouTube channel (https://tinyurl.com/shellebration). To honor Elliot, please wear your favorite color. In lieu of flowers, consider making a tribute in memory of Elliot to Child Life at either Children's Hospital & Medical Center Foundation (https://tinyurl.com/shellmemorial) for board books or University of Nebraska Foundation (https://tinyurl.com/shellmemorial2) for rocking chairs.

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 13, 2022.
