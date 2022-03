Goodman, Ellis ByronAge 81 - September 9, 2021Ellis Byron Goodman, 81, residing in Sarasota, FL, passed away the morning of September 9th, 2021. Ellis was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Goodman; parents, Bess and Herman Goodman; brother, Ralph Goodman. He is survived by his son, Kristopher (Franny) Goodman; daughters, Heather Goodman (Kye Andersen), Nicole Goodman; grandchildren, Arthur and Quinn Goodman; brother, Michael (Cherie) Goodman.In lieu of flowers, the family asks to consider making a donation in his memory to Nate's Honor Animal Rescue in Sarasota FL, where he adopted his beloved dog Bella ( nateshonoranimalrescue.org ). FUNERAL SERVICES will be held on Friday, September 17 at 11am at Beth El Cemetery.JEWISH FUNERAL HOME402-556-9392