Goodman, Ellis Byron
Age 81 - September 9, 2021
Ellis Byron Goodman, 81, residing in Sarasota, FL, passed away the morning of September 9th, 2021. Ellis was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Goodman; parents, Bess and Herman Goodman; brother, Ralph Goodman. He is survived by his son, Kristopher (Franny) Goodman; daughters, Heather Goodman (Kye Andersen), Nicole Goodman; grandchildren, Arthur and Quinn Goodman; brother, Michael (Cherie) Goodman.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks to consider making a donation in his memory to Nate's Honor Animal Rescue in Sarasota FL, where he adopted his beloved dog Bella (nateshonoranimalrescue.org
). FUNERAL SERVICES will be held on Friday, September 17 at 11am at Beth El Cemetery.
JEWISH FUNERAL HOME
402-556-9392
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 15, 2021.