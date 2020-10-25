Thomas, Ellis "Hap"



January 1, 1934 - October 23, 2020



Age 86 of Murray. Hap is survived by his forever friend: June Wagner of Murray; son: Tim (Michelle) Thomas of Las Cruces, NM; two daughters: Sherrie (Charlie) Wallace of Pleasant Hill, IA, Kathy Middour of Organ, NM; six grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; and brother: Clyde (Sandra) Thomas of Des Moines, IA.



VISITATION: 2-4pm, Monday, October 26 at Roby Funeral Home, Plattsmouth. FUNERAL MASS and BURIAL: Tuesday, October 27 in Carlisle, IA. Memorials to the Family.



ROBY FUNERAL HOME



Plattsmouth, NE | (402) 296-3123 | www.robyfuneralhome.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 25, 2020.