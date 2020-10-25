Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Ellis "Hap" Thomas
1934 - 2020
BORN
1934
DIED
2020
Thomas, Ellis "Hap"

January 1, 1934 - October 23, 2020

Age 86 of Murray. Hap is survived by his forever friend: June Wagner of Murray; son: Tim (Michelle) Thomas of Las Cruces, NM; two daughters: Sherrie (Charlie) Wallace of Pleasant Hill, IA, Kathy Middour of Organ, NM; six grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; and brother: Clyde (Sandra) Thomas of Des Moines, IA.

VISITATION: 2-4pm, Monday, October 26 at Roby Funeral Home, Plattsmouth. FUNERAL MASS and BURIAL: Tuesday, October 27 in Carlisle, IA. Memorials to the Family.

ROBY FUNERAL HOME

Plattsmouth, NE | (402) 296-3123 | www.robyfuneralhome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
26
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Roby Funeral Home
346 Avenue A, Plattsmouth, NE 68048
Funeral services provided by:
Roby Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.