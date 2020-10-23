Sinner, Elmer AlbertApril 2, 1923 - October 20, 2020Elmer Albert Sinner, 97, was born on April 2, 1923 in Culbertson, Nebraska to Peter and Ella Sinner, and died at his home of 70+ years. Elmer was preceded in death by his parents; Lizette Elizabeth Sinner his wife of 50+ years; brother Robert Sinner; sisters Luella Ekberg and Marjorie Johnston; and daughter Sandra Rupprecht. Survived by son Richard and wife Virginia.Elmer was an honorable, solid man of God, always active in his church. His television was tuned to BigRed football games on fall Saturdays. He had an ebullient, generous, joyous, peaceful, results-oriented, positive approach to life, and a heart of compassion for everyone he encountered. He never met a repair challenge he could not conquer and made the most of the talents and gifts he received from God.Graveside services at Westlawn-Hillcrest Memorial Park to be announced.Memorials to Omaha First Baptist Church.Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home5701 Center St. 402-556-2500