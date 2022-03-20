Cecil, Elmer R.
April 17, 1952 - March 7, 2022
Elmer Robert Cecil, of Omaha, passed away peacefully at home on March 7, 2022. He was 69 years old.
Cecil was born in April 1952 to James and Harriet Cecil. He was known as an excellent cook, story teller, and a community activist.
Cecil was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Mary Hoesing. He is survived by his brothers, James and Harry; his children; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and many dear friends and family members.
A MEMORIAL SERVICE is being planned to honor and Celebrate Cecil's life in April 2022. Details will be shared once finalized or email [email protected]
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 20, 2022.