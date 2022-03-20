Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Elmer R. Cecil
1952 - 2022
BORN
1952
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
7909 Mormon Bridge Rd
Omaha, NE
Cecil, Elmer R.

April 17, 1952 - March 7, 2022

Elmer Robert Cecil, of Omaha, passed away peacefully at home on March 7, 2022. He was 69 years old.

Cecil was born in April 1952 to James and Harriet Cecil. He was known as an excellent cook, story teller, and a community activist.

Cecil was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Mary Hoesing. He is survived by his brothers, James and Harry; his children; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and many dear friends and family members.

A MEMORIAL SERVICE is being planned to honor and Celebrate Cecil's life in April 2022. Details will be shared once finalized or email [email protected]

Forest Lawn Funeral Home

7909 Mormon Bridge Rd.

402-451-1000

www.forestlawnomaha.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 20, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.