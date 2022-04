Dad you were my crystal ball that had every answer to al my questions your presense made my life shimmer even when it was dark. When illuminated by even the tiniest ray of light , you sparkle and swirl in an enchanting dance.I The shimmer and sparkle are gone they left with you and I dont think they will ever come back ,Im lost with out you dad its been 3 weeks and seems like years I love you from the bottom of my heart I will never be able to listen to Toby Kieth or Allen Jackson with out visioning you singing up there ,and dancing with the Angels .Till I see you again You were still are the greatest dad in the worldI had a dream I was at Grandma Pats sleeping on Bow Bow and you were getting ready for work and for just a second it seemed real then I woke up .

robin October 26, 2021