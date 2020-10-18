Buss, Elmer L.August 24, 1933 - October 12, 2020Elmer was preceded in death by his wife, Jacqueline C Buss; and parents, Katherine and Louis Buss. He is survived by daughter, Paige (Matt) Walton; son, Jack (Carrie) Buss; grandchildren, Nick, Jake, Grace, Mekenna, and Ella; sister, Loretta (Arwin) Bauman. Elmer served 2 years in the Army in the Korean War. He worked for Millard Lumber for 25 years. He enjoyed bicycling, walking outdoors, gardening, but most of all, family and grandkids' activities.Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.ARBOR CREMATION SOCIETY2819 S 125th Ave, Ste 367, Omaha NE 68144 402-393-0319