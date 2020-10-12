Kuhl, Elmer L.



April 19, 1927 - October 11, 2020



Age 93 of Omaha. Preceded in death by parents, Louis and Minnie Kuhl; brother, Richard Kuhl; and friend, Dennis Caron. Survived by friends, Thelma, Joe, Dave, Tom and Kristina Caron all of Omaha; and business partner, Scott McNew of Omaha.



VISITATION: 10am Tuesday, October 13, at Sievers-Sprick Funeral Home. FUNERAL SERVICE: 11am Tuesday, October 13, also at Funeral Home. INTERMENT: Fort Calhoun Cemetery. Memorials suggested to: Fort Calhoun Fire and Rescue.



