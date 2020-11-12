Murdoch, Pastor Elmer "Doc"March 19, 1927 - November 3, 2020Elmer Murdoch was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Over his 65 years of ministry, he pastored seven different churches (six with the Christian Missionary Alliance denomination) and founded the Step Up To Life ministry, touching tens of thousands of lives around the world. The booklet, Step Up To Life, that emerged from a sermon he gave in 1957, has been translated into 65 languages and a dozen "specialty" versions exist. Over 13,000,000 have been distributed globally since it's first printing in the '70s. He helped establish Trinity Church in 1975 in Omaha, which grew from 50 people to over 3,000 during his time as Senior Pastor.This man answered to "Elmer," "Doc," but most called him "Pastor." He was born in Colchester, VT in 1927 and raised in Pawtucket, RI. He entered the Coast Guard at age 18 and served for 13 months until the war ended. He received a G.I. Bill, and attended Gordon College in Wenham, MA, after which he attended Gordon Conwell Seminary, graduating with a Masters of Divinity degree.He met his wife-to-be, Nancy Paine, during his first year in seminary and her senior year at Gordon College. They were married in Foxboro, MA September 13, 1952, and enjoyed 68 years together. Nancy was the love of his life and though they were very different in temperament, they were the perfect match for each other."Pastor" was the ultimate...PASTOR. He loved people. He loved being their shepherd. He loved learning about their lives, their work, their children, their dog and it's breed and what the dog was bred to do... He was truly the most inquisitive man that ever lived. And that, was why he was so wise. He was a deep thinker and theologian. He loved history – church history, civil war history and World War 2 history.He was a spiritual father to thousands of people. The most common comment about him is, "Pastor Murdoch laid spiritual foundations in my life that I've been building on for years." He loved to teach and preach. He was one of the most inspirational hymn leaders ever. He was bold and fearless, yet gentle and nonjudgmental. He stood firm on truth. He loved the truth and was always willing to suffer whatever came as long as the truth was upheld. His two primary mentors were Paris Reidhead and A.W. Tozer.He loved to fish. He loved to play tennis and won the 85-89 age group at the Nebraska Senior Games more than once. He was quite the comedian, gladly sharing the latest joke he had heard, slapping his knee at the punchline, laughing harder than anyone.Pastor Murdoch is survived by his wife, Nancy; their three children, Heather Olander (Bill), Lincoln Murdoch (Jennifer), Bethany Larson (Gregg); nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.VISITATION: Friday, November 13, from 4-6pm at Westside Church. CELEBRATION OF LIFE SERVICE: Saturday, November 14, 4pm, also at Westside Church, 15050 West Dodge Road, Omaha. Memorial gifts to Step Up To Life – Elmer Murdoch Legacy Fund.BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400