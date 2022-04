Blanchard, Elsie L.Age 92 years of Omaha, NE.Survived by daughters and sons-in-law, Gail and Doug Helton of Omaha and Mary and Robert Schoettger of Lincoln; 5 grandchildren; and 7 great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Jean Hadden of Omaha.VISITATION: Thursday 12-1pm with FUNERAL SERVICE: at 1 pm all at the funeral home. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park. Memorials to Lakeside Christmas Fund.Condolences and live stream of the funeral service available at www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222