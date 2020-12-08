Blanchard, Elsie L.
Age 92 years of Omaha, NE.
Survived by daughters and sons-in-law, Gail and Doug Helton of Omaha and Mary and Robert Schoettger of Lincoln; 5 grandchildren; and 7 great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Jean Hadden of Omaha.
VISITATION: Thursday 12-1pm with FUNERAL SERVICE: at 1 pm all at the funeral home. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park. Memorials to Lakeside Christmas Fund.
Condolences and live stream of the funeral service available at www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2020.