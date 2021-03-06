Minard-Maguire, Elsie L.



February 25, 2021



Preceded in death by her father, Don; mother, Jackie Maguire-Culbertson; sister, Diana Mason; baby sister Virginia Mary; son, Charles Minard III; grandson, Charlie Minard IV. Survived by daughter, Jorden L Minard; grandson, Gabriel D Minard; granddaughter, Willow J Rowell, Jaxson Fusselman; brothers, Don Jr. and Vickie, Robert and Michelle, Dan and Marcy, Chris and Sarah; twin sister, Alice Brown and Don; several nieces and nephews.



There will be a MEMORIAL SERVICE at Faith Bible Church on Sunday, March 7, starting at 1pm, with a dinner following.



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2021.