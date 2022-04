Wilkins, Elsie C.



July 10, 1939 - September 13, 2021



WAKE: Tuesday, September 21st, from 5-7pm at West Center Chapel. FUNERAL: Wednesday, September 22nd, 12pm at Pleasant Green Baptist Church (5555 Larimore Ave.). INTERMENT in Evergreen.



HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER



West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.



(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2021.