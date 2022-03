Brown, Elverta



Age 86 - March 20, 2022



Survived by her children: Timothy, Joan and Frances; grandchildren: Tiffany and Domunique; 15 great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.



WAKE: 5-7pm Sunday, at the Mortuary. FUNERAL SERVICE: 1pm Monday, at the Mortuary. INTERMENT in Mt. Hope Cemetery.



THOMAS FUNERAL HOME



3920 N. 24th St. 402-453-7111 | www.omahathomasfh.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 27, 2022.