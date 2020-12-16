Eastberg, Elwood D.
February 16, 1931 - December 14, 2020
Preceded by sister JoAnn Abbott. Survived by wife Beverly; daughters Patty (Dan) Roche, Susan (Gary) Russell and Janet (Vernon) Hueftle; sister Vivian Busse; 8 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren.
VISITATION: Friday 5-7pm; FUNERAL SERVICE: 1pm Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at Calvary Lighthouse Church, 2941 North 80th St., Omaha, NE. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Memorials to Calvary Lighthouse Church.
Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel
2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE - 402-496-9000www.RoederMortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2020.