Elwood D. Eastberg
FUNERAL HOME
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
2727 N. 108th Street
Omaha, NE
Eastberg, Elwood D.

February 16, 1931 - December 14, 2020

Preceded by sister JoAnn Abbott. Survived by wife Beverly; daughters Patty (Dan) Roche, Susan (Gary) Russell and Janet (Vernon) Hueftle; sister Vivian Busse; 8 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren.

VISITATION: Friday 5-7pm; FUNERAL SERVICE: 1pm Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at Calvary Lighthouse Church, 2941 North 80th St., Omaha, NE. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Memorials to Calvary Lighthouse Church.

Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel

2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE - 402-496-9000

www.RoederMortuary.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Calvary Lighthouse Church
2941 North 80th St., Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We are sorry for the loss of Elwood, he will be remembered as a friendly neighbor and a great man. Thinking of all of you and hoping you will find comfort in special moments.
Ray & Nancy Benson
December 17, 2020
Our sympathy to Bev and the family Elwood was a great coworker, worked with him many years for Otis.
Gary & Denise Joens
December 17, 2020
Janet - from an old high school friend - my thoughts and prayers are with you and your family at this difficult time.
Kathy (Novotny) Herrera
December 16, 2020
