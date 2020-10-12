Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Emerita M. Steg
1951 - 2020
BORN
1951
DIED
2020
Steg, Emerita M.

January 20, 1951 - October 11, 2020

Survived by husband, Thomas B. Steg, DDS; sons, Brian (Jodi), and David (Leah Beda); two grandchildren, Kaylin and Anthony; and sisters: Silvia, Graciel, Dora, and Gabriela.

VISITATION observing CDC Guidelines: Wednesday, October 14th, from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday, October 15th, at 10am at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 5419 N. 114th St. Interment, Calvary Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Nebraska Kidney Foundation.

To view live broadcasts of the Vigil Service, Mass, and Graveside Service, go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Service" button on the home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
14
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE 68124
Oct
14
Vigil
7:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE 68124
Oct
15
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church
5419 N. 114th St.
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.