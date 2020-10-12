Steg, Emerita M.
January 20, 1951 - October 11, 2020
Survived by husband, Thomas B. Steg, DDS; sons, Brian (Jodi), and David (Leah Beda); two grandchildren, Kaylin and Anthony; and sisters: Silvia, Graciel, Dora, and Gabriela.
VISITATION observing CDC Guidelines: Wednesday, October 14th, from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday, October 15th, at 10am at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 5419 N. 114th St. Interment, Calvary Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Nebraska Kidney Foundation.
To view live broadcasts of the Vigil Service, Mass, and Graveside Service, go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Service" button on the home page.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, 2020.