Kubin, Emil Joseph "Joe"July 21, 1940 - September 13, 2021Emil Joseph "Joe" Kubin was born in Omaha on July 21, 1940 and died on September 13, 2021 after a long illness. Except for several years of military service, he lived in Omaha his entire life. After graduation from Omaha South High School, he worked in the business world before serving in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam era. He married Carolyn Rae Kennedy in 1967 and retired from the Omaha School District in 2010.Mr. Kubin was preceded in death by his wife and his parents, Emil and Edna Kubin. He is survived by his son, Andrew C., of Omaha; two granddaughters, Emily Rebecca of Landau, Germany; and Julia Mary-Amelia of Andover, New Jersey; his sister, Jeanette Kubin Fredericks (Dr. Robert J. Fredericks) of Morris Township, New Jersey; as well as 14 cousins located throughout the United States.VISITATION: Sunday, September 19, 2021, from 2-4pm, with a 3:30pm ROSARY, all at Braman Mortuary (72 St. Chapel). Mr. Kubin was a staunch Roman Catholic. A MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL will be celebrated on Monday, September 20, 2021, at 10am at St. James Catholic Church (4710 N 90th St). Interment: St. Johns Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to St. James Catholic Church.BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171