Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Emil W. "Ted," Swanson Jr.
1932 - 2020
BORN
1932
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE
Swanson, Emil W. "Ted," Jr.

December 24, 1932 - December 17, 2020

Emil W. "Ted" Swanson Jr. passed away on December 17, 2020, one week shy of his 88th birthday. Preceded in death by parents, Luella and Emil W. Swanson Sr.; and siblings: Helen Craig, Edward Swanson and Luella "Susie" Forrest. Survived by beloved wife of nearly 68 years, Jeraldine A. Swanson; sons, Thomas D. (Linda) Swanson, and Matthew S. (Sharon) Swanson; two grandchildren; seven step-grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; 15 step-great­-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and devoted caregiver, Karen Williams.

Ted worked as a cable splicer at OPPD for over 35 years. He was a 60-year Mason, a past commander of the Legion of Honor, and a Jester in the Omaha Tangier Shrine Temple. Ted was a talented woodworker and clockmaker, an avid golfer and enthusiastic card player. He was a master gardener and his lawn was his domain! Ted's specialties in the kitchen included his fudge, his cheesecake and his legendary garlic dip. He was an active member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church and a lifelong fan of Nebraska Cornhusker sports. Go big Ted!

VISITATION observing CDC guidelines: Sunday, December 20, from 4pm to 6pm at West Center Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday, December 21, at 10:30am at St. Luke Lutheran Church, 2315 "I" St. Interment with military honors at Evergreen Memorial Park. Memorials are suggested to St. Luke Lutheran Church, Tangier Transportation Fund, and Nebraska Humane Society.

To view a live broadcast of Funeral and Graveside Service, go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Service" button on the home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
20
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Road, Omaha, NE
Dec
21
Service
10:30a.m.
St. Luke Lutheran Church
2315 "I" St., NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
You will be missed at ST Lukes , May you rest in peace Francis Terri Durham. Go in Peace you were a great asset to St lukes ,from ST Lukes Church Council
Francis Durham VFW Dist 10 Chaplain
December 20, 2020
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted the Caisson of Honor on your Journey to a Restful Peace
Francis Durham VFW Dist 10 Chaplain
December 20, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with you all. So many memories of growing up with a Swanson family member in our life. Ted's commitment to his family, church, and associations demonstrated the quality of person he was. Our lives are filled with his kindness and endless support. Dee, Scott and Michele Nielsen.
The Nielsens
December 19, 2020
Jerri, Matt and Sharon, We are so sorry for your loss. With our deepest sympathy to you and your family.
Jack & Joan Neneman
December 19, 2020
From my family to your family I would like to offer our deepest sympathies. Ted was an amazing individual - the world was a better place because he was here. Prayers for the Swanson family. Love, Nancy
Nancy (Shirck) Woods
December 19, 2020
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results