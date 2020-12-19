Swanson, Emil W. "Ted," Jr.
December 24, 1932 - December 17, 2020
Emil W. "Ted" Swanson Jr. passed away on December 17, 2020, one week shy of his 88th birthday. Preceded in death by parents, Luella and Emil W. Swanson Sr.; and siblings: Helen Craig, Edward Swanson and Luella "Susie" Forrest. Survived by beloved wife of nearly 68 years, Jeraldine A. Swanson; sons, Thomas D. (Linda) Swanson, and Matthew S. (Sharon) Swanson; two grandchildren; seven step-grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; 15 step-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and devoted caregiver, Karen Williams.
Ted worked as a cable splicer at OPPD for over 35 years. He was a 60-year Mason, a past commander of the Legion of Honor, and a Jester in the Omaha Tangier Shrine Temple. Ted was a talented woodworker and clockmaker, an avid golfer and enthusiastic card player. He was a master gardener and his lawn was his domain! Ted's specialties in the kitchen included his fudge, his cheesecake and his legendary garlic dip. He was an active member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church and a lifelong fan of Nebraska Cornhusker sports. Go big Ted!
VISITATION observing CDC guidelines: Sunday, December 20, from 4pm to 6pm at West Center Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday, December 21, at 10:30am at St. Luke Lutheran Church, 2315 "I" St. Interment with military honors at Evergreen Memorial Park. Memorials are suggested to St. Luke Lutheran Church, Tangier Transportation Fund, and Nebraska Humane Society.
To view a live broadcast of Funeral and Graveside Service, go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Service" button on the home page.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2020.