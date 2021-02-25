Clark, Emily Josphine (Egr)
March 30, 1975 - February 20, 2021
Emily Josphine (Egr) Clark went to be with God on February 20, 2021 after a strong battle with cancer. Emy was born in David City, NE on March 30, 1975 to James and Bernadette (Lankas) Egr.
She graduated from Aquinas Catholic High School in David City in 1993 and received her Bachelors of Arts in Accounting from Nebraska Wesleyan University in 1997.
Emy spent her 24-year career as a CPA for K-Coe Isom in Lamar, CO.
Emy married Bo Clark on June 25, 1999. They have two children, Cassandra Cay and James Bo. Emy loved her family, watching her children's sporting and fine arts events, hunting, boating on the lake, movies with her husband, and spending time with her family in Nebraska.
Emy was strong in her faith and set an example for others.
She is survived by her husband, Bo; children, Cassandra and James; father, James Egr; sisters: Jackie (Dylan) Pueppke, Laura (Cory) Daro, Michelle Egr and Allison (Grant) Gabel; parents-in-law, Kim and Linda Clark; brother-in-law, Joe (Tammy) Clark; sisters-in-law, Gloria (Kelly) Hoffman, Abby (Nate) Hopkins; many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Bernadette Egr; grandparents, Edward and Anne Lankas, Victor and Josephine Egr; uncles, Douglas Egr and Jack Lankas.
A come and go visitation to greet Emy's family will be held on Friday, February 26, 2021, from 3-6pm, at the Peacock Family Chapel.
In addition, a VISITATION will be held on Sunday, February 28, 2021, from 12-1pm at St. Mary's Catholic Church in David City, Nebraska, followed by a MEMORIAL MASS at 1pm.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Lamar Area Hospice either direct or through the funeral home office. For current information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com
.
Peacock Funeral Home
209 South Fourth Street, Lamar, CO 81052 | (719) 336-2234
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Feb. 25, 2021.