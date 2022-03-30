Vencil, Emily "Skip"
Age 79
Emily "Skip" Vencil of Apple Valley, MN, went to be with the Lord on March 24, 2022.
Survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Jack; daughters, Vicky (Doug) Franz and Jackie (Mike) Pryor; five grandchildren, Rachel (Derek) Zhi, Karly, Matt (fiancée Haley), John (Michelle), and Kate.
Skip, "Skipper" as her family called her, loved the Lord and her life was one that displayed the fruit of a life devoted to Jesus Christ. She was a very thoughtful and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. We will miss her so very much.
FUNERAL: Friday, April 1, 2022, 11am, at Henry W. Anderson Mortuary, Apple Valley, MN, with VISITATION one hour prior. Family burial, Lebanon Cemetery, Apple Valley. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Minnesota Adult & Teen Challenge (https://www.mntc.org/
) or Amnion (https://helpofferhope.org/
).
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 30, 2022.