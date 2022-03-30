Menu
Emily "Skip" Vencil
FUNERAL HOME
Henry W. Anderson Mortuary
14850 Garrett Avenue
Apple Valley, MN
Vencil, Emily "Skip"

Age 79

Emily "Skip" Vencil of Apple Valley, MN, went to be with the Lord on March 24, 2022.

Survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Jack; daughters, Vicky (Doug) Franz and Jackie (Mike) Pryor; five grandchildren, Rachel (Derek) Zhi, Karly, Matt (fiancée Haley), John (Michelle), and Kate.

Skip, "Skipper" as her family called her, loved the Lord and her life was one that displayed the fruit of a life devoted to Jesus Christ. She was a very thoughtful and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. We will miss her so very much.

FUNERAL: Friday, April 1, 2022, 11am, at Henry W. Anderson Mortuary, Apple Valley, MN, with VISITATION one hour prior. Family burial, Lebanon Cemetery, Apple Valley. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Minnesota Adult & Teen Challenge (https://www.mntc.org/) or Amnion (https://helpofferhope.org/).

Henry W. Anderson Funeral Home

14850 Garrett Ave., Apple Valley, MN 55124 | (952) 432-2331
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 30, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
1
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Henry W. Anderson Mortuary
14850 Garrett Avenue, Apple Valley, MN
Apr
1
Funeral
11:00a.m.
Henry W. Anderson Mortuary
14850 Garrett Avenue, Apple Valley, MN
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
