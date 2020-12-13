Gehring, Emma Anne
May 24, 2012 - December 11, 2020
Emma Anne Gehring, 8 years old, was born on Thursday, May 24, 2012 in Omaha, NE. The daughter of Brent and Kathryn (Alt) Gehring.
Emma is survived by parents, Brent and Kathryn Gehring; brothers, Aiden and Easton Gehring; grandparents, Richard and Maggee Alt, Steven and Cynthia Gehring; great-grandparents, Melvin and Verona Gehring; aunts and uncles, Jennifer and Eric McHugh, Wesley and Lauren Gehring, Beth and Jamie Christensen; Special Friend of the Family, Haley Reese; as well as extended family including cousins, hospital family, friends and a community who loved her very much.
Family will receive friends following CDC Guidelines Friday, December 18th, from 3-7pm, at St. Columbkille Catholic Church (200 East 6th Street, Papillion, NE) with VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, December 19th, 12pm, at St. Columbkille Catholic Church. Interment: Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, 23131 Schram Rd, Gretna, NE 68028. Memorials may be directed to EmmaStrong Foundation for Pediatric Brain Tumor Research. To view a live broadcast of the Vigil Service and Funeral Mass, please visit www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 13 to Dec. 18, 2020.