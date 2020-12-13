Menu
Emma Anne Gehring
2012 - 2020
BORN
2012
DIED
2020
Gehring, Emma Anne

May 24, 2012 - December 11, 2020

Emma Anne Gehring, 8 years old, was born on Thursday, May 24, 2012 in Omaha, NE. The daughter of Brent and Kathryn (Alt) Gehring.

Emma is survived by parents, Brent and Kathryn Gehring; brothers, Aiden and Easton Gehring; grandparents, Richard and Maggee Alt, Steven and Cynthia Gehring; great-grandparents, Melvin and Verona Gehring; aunts and uncles, Jennifer and Eric McHugh, Wesley and Lauren Gehring, Beth and Jamie Christensen; Special Friend of the Family, Haley Reese; as well as extended family including cousins, hospital family, friends and a community who loved her very much.

Family will receive friends following CDC Guidelines Friday, December 18th, from 3-7pm, at St. Columbkille Catholic Church (200 East 6th Street, Papillion, NE) with VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, December 19th, 12pm, at St. Columbkille Catholic Church. Interment: Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, 23131 Schram Rd, Gretna, NE 68028. Memorials may be directed to EmmaStrong Foundation for Pediatric Brain Tumor Research. To view a live broadcast of the Vigil Service and Funeral Mass, please visit www.heafeyheafey.com and press the "View Live Cast" Button.

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 13 to Dec. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
St. Columbkille Catholic Church
NE
Dec
18
Vigil
7:00p.m.
St. Columbkille Catholic Church
NE
Dec
19
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00p.m.
St. Columbkille Catholic Church
NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Steve, Cindy and family, we are so sorry for your loss. Thinking of you and sending our prayers.
Andi Preister
December 17, 2020
Gerald Kalina
December 17, 2020
I am so so sorry for your loss. Emma and your entire family were an amazing story. I was blessed to meet you through Megan at her runs. She was so loved and loved so freely Her smile will live on in many hearts and minds. Your unending faith through this was a true gift
Sheryl Holt
December 15, 2020
Blessings upon your dear Emma. May she always be remembered with love and joy. Hold her dearly in your hearts as she is held dearly in Jesus loving arms. Blessings upon the family in your time of grief. Lovingly Janet Arabella
Janet Baird Cosgrove
December 14, 2020
