Vega, Emma M.



March 11, 1932 - October 22, 2020



Preceded in death by husband, Ted Vega; sons, Ted Vega Jr., and Larry Vega Sr.; and grandson, Ray Vega. Survived by daughter, Kim Vega; 7 siblings; grandchildren, Larry Jr. (Katie), Ted III (Brenda), Chris, Danielle (Ben) Vega-Goldsberry, Angela, Jamie, Neveah Vega, Emma, Sean, Skye, Sam Reichley, and Alex Sanford; 22 great-grandchildren; many family and friends.



VISITATION: Wednesday, October 28, from 4-8pm, with ROSARY at 7pm, at Westlawn Hillcrest. FUNERAL MASS: Thursday 11am at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 3529 Q. St. INTERMENT will be held at Westlawn Hillcrest Memorial Park.



Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home



5701 Center St. 402-556-2500 | www.westlawnhillcrest.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.