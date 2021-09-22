Castillo-Pardos Farley, Engracia Fabiola "Grace"
May 14, 1940 ~ September 16, 2021
Grace, age 81, will be missed greatly by all who knew her. She was a proud and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a lifelong devoted Catholic and a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Bellevue.
She was preceded in death by husband, Walter Farley; son. David Farley; daughter-in-law, Sherryl Farley.
She is survived by sons: Walter Farley Jr. (Marilou), Charles Farley (Daphne), and James Farley (Susanne); daughter-in-law, Karen Farley; grandchildren: Shane Farley, Joshua W. Farley, Chelsea Farley, David Farley, Joshua Farley, Erik Farley, Daniel Farley (Heidi), Crista McAllister (Darryl), Jennifer Blum, and Robert Farley; and great-grandchildren: Raven Winter-Barden, Laney Winter-Farley, Aubree McAllister, Alexa McAllister, and Jayce McAllister.
FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, September 24, 10am, with Visitation one hour prior, both at Bellevue Memorial Funeral Chapel. To view a live broadcast of the service, go to the website below and click the link on the Farley obituary. Entombment: St. John's Mausoleum. Memorials to St. Mary's Catholic Church.
BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL, Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE, (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2021.