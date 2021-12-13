Garcia, Enrique "Henry"
November 13, 1947 - December 8, 2021
Preceded in death by his son, Salvador Enrique Garcia; mother, Rafaela Jacobs; brother, Jimmy Garcia; and sisters, Juanita Archila, Mercedes Salazar, and Estella Macias.
Survived by loving wife, Myrna Garcia; daughters, Lisa Petersen, Jackie Garcia, Monica Garcia, and Erika Garcia; son, Marcos Garcia; brothers, Benjamin Seigfred, Robert Jacobs, and Francisco Jacobs; sisters, Consuelo Martinez, and Gloria Guzman; and many other family and friends.
VISITATION: Tuesday, December 14, from 9-10am at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church (1248 S 10th St), with FUNERAL MASS to occur at 10am. INTERMENT to follow Services at St. Mary's Cemetery (3353 Q St).
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 Center St 402-556-2500 westlawnhillcrest.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 13, 2021.