Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Eric M. Dilliard
ABOUT
Louisville High School
FUNERAL HOME
Bethany Funeral Home - La Vista
8201 Harrison St.
La Vista, NE
Dilliard, Eric M.

July 6, 1986 - December 29, 2021

Eric was preceded in death by his grandmother, Bonnie (Roger) Branz; grandfather, Edward Sullivant; grandparents, Charles (Dorothy) Pugh; grandfather, James Fluhr; grandmother, Janet Fluhr.

He is survived by his loving wife, Marcy Dilliard; daughters, Faith Elizabeth and Chloe Joy; mother, JoDee (Kevin) Sailer; father, John (Kris) Dilliard; brother, Brandon Dilliard; stepbrothers, Terry and Christopher Dilliard; stepsister, Angela Dilliard; grandparents, Joe (Sandra) Kessler; in-laws, Charles (Joyce) Pugh.

VISITATION: Friday, January 7, 2022, 9:30-11am, at Bethany Funeral Home. FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, January 7, 2022, at 11am, also at the funeral home. Burial: Papillion Cemetery.

BETHANY FUNERAL HOME

82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jan. 5, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Bethany Funeral Home - La Vista
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bethany Funeral Home - La Vista.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
I followed Eric on twitter. He seemed like a really good guy and a true patriot fighting for the things he believed in. Gone way too soon. I will miss seeing him on twitter. My condolences to his family.
CryptoSpawn
January 17, 2022
My deepest condolences to you and your family.
judi gerbeling
January 5, 2022
May God bless you and your beautiful daughters and wrap you in Loving light.
Annette Ferando
January 4, 2022
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results