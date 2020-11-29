Menu
Eric Larue Peterson
1947 - 2020
BORN
1947
DIED
2020
Peterson, Eric Larue

October 9, 1947 - November 22, 2020

Eric Peterson passed away on November 22, 2020. He was born in Kalamazoo, MI to Garth and Esther Honey Peterson on October 9, 1947. When the family settled in Omaha, he spent fun filled summers with family in Hastings, NE. There he discovered his passion for learning all he could about his ancestors, the Honey's of Sutton. Twenty four years ago, Eric married Connie Elliott. They embarked on a journey that took them to live in Massachusetts before returning to Nebraska. While in the Northeast, Eric became an accomplished furniture maker. He will be remembered for his love of fast cars, road trips, and his ability to understand numbers and make sense of the stock market. Once you met Eric, you were his friend forever. He is survived by his wife, Connie; his children, Callie (Mike) and Brander (Lindsay); his grandchildren, Caroline, Brooke, Max, Brant, and Jovin; his many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews; and his sister, Garthanne de Ocampo (Eduardo).

Private Services were held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Nebraska Medical Center Pediatric Cancer Research.

Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel

2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE - 402-496-9000

www.RoederMortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 29, 2020.
