Reynolds, Eric Lynn
July 29, 1953 - October 27, 2020
Preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Donna; wife, Ellen; and brother, Craig. Survived by sister, Judy Sexton and husband Harold of Columbus, MS; brother, Ken and wife Ann of Peoria, AZ; sister-in-law, Carol Reynolds of West Jordan, UT; special friend, Susie Starman; three nieces; three nephews; his constant companion, Duke; and many relatives and friends.
GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Thursday, November 5th, 1:30pm at Evergreen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society
.
To view a live broadcast of the service, please visit www.heafeyheafey.com
and press the "View Live Cast" button.
