Pullum, Eric A.



July 10, 1963 - January 14, 2022



Preceded in death by parents, Loren and Genevieve Pullum; mother-in-law, Lucie Bockmann and sister-in-law Gayl Bockmann. Survived by loving wife, Lisa Pullum: brothers: Marc (Jane) Pullum, Paul (Ann) Pullum, Philip (Kathy) Pullum; sisters, Vivette (Sid) Ashen-Brenner, Michelle (Mike) Lawyer; father-in-law, Jim (Pam) Bockmann; brothers-in-law, Jeff (Dawn) Bockmann, David Bockmann; sister-in-law, Jamie (Kevin) Sculley; many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.



VISITATION: Wedneday, Jan. 19, 5-7pm, West Center Chapel, followed by VIGIL SERVICE, 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday, Jan 20, 10am, Our Lady of Carter Lake Catholic Church, 3501 N. 9th St., Carter Lake, IA. Interment: Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Omaha, NE. Memorials may be directed to Gabriel's Corner, Council Bluffs, IA.



