Eric A. Pullum
1963 - 2022
BORN
1963
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE
Pullum, Eric A.

July 10, 1963 - January 14, 2022

Preceded in death by parents, Loren and Genevieve Pullum; mother-in-law, Lucie Bockmann and sister-in-law Gayl Bockmann. Survived by loving wife, Lisa Pullum: brothers: Marc (Jane) Pullum, Paul (Ann) Pullum, Philip (Kathy) Pullum; sisters, Vivette (Sid) Ashen-Brenner, Michelle (Mike) Lawyer; father-in-law, Jim (Pam) Bockmann; brothers-in-law, Jeff (Dawn) Bockmann, David Bockmann; sister-in-law, Jamie (Kevin) Sculley; many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

VISITATION: Wedneday, Jan. 19, 5-7pm, West Center Chapel, followed by VIGIL SERVICE, 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday, Jan 20, 10am, Our Lady of Carter Lake Catholic Church, 3501 N. 9th St., Carter Lake, IA. Interment: Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Omaha, NE. Memorials may be directed to Gabriel's Corner, Council Bluffs, IA.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jan. 15 to Jan. 19, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
19
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Road, Omaha, NE
Jan
19
Vigil
7:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Road, Omaha, NE
Jan
20
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Our Lady of Carter Lake Catholic Church
3501 N. 9th St., Carter Lake, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sending sincere sympathy to Lisa and family. So sorry for your loss. Prayers to you in this difficult time.
Barb Dierking
January 24, 2022
Lisa - My deepest sympathies to you and your family during this difficult time.
Mary Hartman
January 21, 2022
Connie and Jim Bastounes
January 19, 2022
First American Title Family
January 18, 2022
A kind-hearted soul, always with a pleasant word to make you smile. Glad to have known him. My deepest sympathy to Lisa and the family.
Barb Melonis
January 18, 2022
Rob and Lisa Kuhl
January 18, 2022
