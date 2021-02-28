From sunny California, this girl & her husband will never know a snowy driveway nor Eric but we have a glimpse into a life that most of us could have been blessed to have cross our path because of your rare talent of "putting words together .... just so". Thank you! Know that in doing so .... your Eric will always be remembered "at odd times" because you allowed us to share in your joy-filled life with him. But it is also "you" who we got to fleetingly know too .... "you" who saw the humor of your shared life. Bless you. I hope the traits you both shared are genetic & passed down to your kids. Certainly we all hot a dose of humility here on a life well lived because there was love! Thank you, again.

Hedy Zikratch March 23, 2021