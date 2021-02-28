Menu
Eric A. Sauser
FUNERAL HOME
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
2727 N. 108th Street
Omaha, NE
Sauser, Eric A.

Eric A. Sauser, AKA Super Dad, AKA Easy, just a rockin' dude from Omaha, NE passed away peacefully in his sleep on Friday, February 26, 2021, at the age of 43 with his wife by his side. His departure was just in time for him to make his spiritual appearance at every Red Sox spring game. Eric is survived by his wife, Crystal and three children, Amelia, Violet and Benjamin all of whom will likely sleep in the same bed for many years to come (sorry, Eric). He is also survived by his loving and caring parents, Ronnie and Paula Sauser, and his sister and aunt extraordinaire, Jessica Sauser. In addition to his immediate family, Eric leaves behind an incredible extended family and many, many friends. He is preceded in death by billions, including his dog Harvey who most of us loved to hate. We are confident they are joyfully reconnecting right now. If you knew Eric, you knew you were loved, and there is a good chance he told you that – probably sober, but maybe not. During his time here, he found a way into everyone's heart. Eric loved, in this order, his smoking hot wife, his brilliant kids and family, his many friends, the Boston Red Sox, the Kansas City Chiefs (before being a Chiefs fan was cool), the Huskers, Liverpool Futbol, QT iced tea, Adidas sneakers, fishing, backpacking, hiking, hunting, and any old Chevy he saw on the road. Eric hated sad stories, beets, romantic comedies, a snow packed driveway and turning off the garage light. That's it. Eric was content with most everything else. We are not positive, but we think the cause of death was either leukemia or more likely being "dead sexy". Eric, we've always loved you and miss you already.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, March 4, 2021, at 2pm at Roeder Mortuary, 2727 N 108th St. The family will receive guests from 1-2pm with the Service following. Admission is free to all who attend this once in a lifetime show for the greatest man on earth. Following the Service, the family requests jamming out to Ozzy Osborne and raising a cold beer (preferably Busch Light) in celebration of Eric's life. In lieu of flowers, please pray that the Huskers have a winning season, or send a donation to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society in Eric's name. He would appreciate either or both.

Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel

2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE - 402-496-9000

www.RoederMortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Feb. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
4
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
2727 N. 108th Street, Omaha, NE
Mar
4
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
2727 N. 108th Street, Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am deeply sorry for your loss. Reading his obituary made me feel as if I knew him, yet from another country. I wish his lovely wife and children the very best.
Lesley
Other
January 14, 2022
We are deeply sorry for your loss & sorry we didn't get to Meet such an amazing guy. I remember in Serendipity when Jeremy Piven wrote the mock obit for Jon Cusack & I had Said how I wished more people wrote heartfelt ones. I'm sure it's so difficult but you gave everyone a glimmer into the amazing simple life he lead. Praying you all had a Merry Christmas, & a Happy New Year. Your love story is beautiful.
Erin
December 30, 2021
So sorry for your loss. I pray you have peace and love within your hearts, the rest of your time here will be without him and that won't be easy. God be with your whole family in all the days to come.
Crystal
November 13, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. He sounds like an amazing man. Your obituary is one of a kind. Make God Bless and keep you and your family during this time.
Rachel Oister
Other
November 12, 2021
Beautiful tribute to your late Husband! I Pray for your family and wish you all the best Gennaay Canada
Genevieve Lalonde
November 12, 2021
Months have passed and today I read your beautiful and quirky words. Your Eric was a special person who is now a beloved Angel standing by you and your children. Take care. From Australia.
Theresa Stead
November 11, 2021
Well written. I read the short obituary on Facebook and it touched my heart. I have always found an obituary should be read to make you feel you knew this person or wish you would have met them. I pray for great peace and the grace of our Lord Jesus Christ. Seems God is not finished sharing with the world what an example of love is. May you find peace and new friends through this sharing.
Colette Jones - Texas
November 11, 2021
What a wonderful obituary! So sorry for your family's loss! Wish I could have met him, he sounds like my kind of people!
Beth Greer
November 11, 2021
Sorry for your loss......he sounds like a great guy....handsome too! Love your tribute.
Pam Furmon
Other
November 11, 2021
Well, it looks like the Red Sox are going to win it all! Thanks for your help with that! For your family, I´m so sorry for your loss of such a great sounding guy. I just saw your obit on the internet....and needed to read more.
Kathy Cloutier
October 15, 2021
Beautiful read a clearly Eric was much loved. Big hugs from travelling Australians in Uluru NT (Ayers Rock)
Nola Brooks
Other
May 22, 2021
I´m so sorry for your loss!!! I´m just reading this and it´s just beautiful!!! He sounds like he was such a great Dad and funny guy!!! I´m from Boston and this put a smile on my face!!! Really Awesome Obituary, again, I´m very sorry for you and your families loss!!
Lori Williams
April 15, 2021
Hi Crystal, we don´t know each other and I didn´t know Eric, but I feel like I did or would have wanted to after reading the obituary for him! What a great guy!! I read a lot of strength in your words but anyone in a relationship like this one can´t help but be sad once in a while. If you are, I pray for great peace and the grace of our Lord Jesus Christ would flow over and through you and your sadness would immediately disappear and never return again. I wish you and your three children a wonderful life!
Frank Joyce
April 2, 2021
Absolutely beautiful I can feel your Love.
Michelle Gomez
March 27, 2021
Rest in peace Eric and sending love and strength to you all . I also lost my lovely Dad as a child so I do understand this loss just hope you can keep as strong as my Mum did xx Love from the UK
Susan kindred
March 26, 2021
You did good. Rest In Peace
A reader
March 25, 2021
To have lived and loved ones SOUL MATE, is a true blessing and a wonderful way to experience this beautiful world. . . Thanks so much ERIC, for making this world a better place to live and love .
Carly J. Harriss
March 25, 2021
Sorry to say I didn't know your husband, it seems I missed out. He was loved greatly by all here on Earth and I'm sure also in Heaven. Prayers are with you all.
Kathy Wallace
March 25, 2021
My deepest condolences, to you and the Children´s. May Our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, wrap his Forever, loving arms around you guys,and keep y´all safe! From all hurt, harm and danger!! In Christ precious name..Amen
Angel Fuller
March 24, 2021
A life well lived. And beets never crossed his lips. Good man with conviction. And obviously touch all who knew him. I did not have the privilege.
Raymond Wells
March 24, 2021
You did Eric justice in his obituary. It sounds like you two had a great life and loved each other very much what is life without laughter. May you find comfort and strength and May Eric rest in peace. Prayers for the family
FLO ERNST
March 24, 2021
Anyone who hates beets is a brother of mine. Godspeed Sir and my sincere condolences to his family and friends.
Rick Schott
March 24, 2021
I don't you, or Eric, but based on this obituary he must have been a helluva guy. I'm sorry I never had the pleasure of sitting next to him at a ballpark.
Dan
March 24, 2021
This is brilliant. Sounds like a great guy! RIP my friend.
John
March 24, 2021
Deepest condolences on your loss of the "Greatest Man on Earth" and "Dead Sexy" husband. I didn't know him, or your extraordinary family but learned of his life through this absolutely and fantastically penned obituary and would liked to have and can honestly say, we should all be so lucky. I'm 46, he was far too young at 43 to leave this world behind. I'll raise a glass and toast his name. Cheers to Eric!
Jarrod H Edmond OK
March 24, 2021
Sending you and your kids, family and friends my deepest condolences. May God continue to give you strength and peace. I love how loved you wrote your husband's obituary, I agree I'm sure he's smiling from ear to ear. Just a honored reader sending you lots of hugs. You are a amazing wife.
Wanza Faltz
March 24, 2021
God bless your family! Thanks for sharing your sweet tribute! Lots of love to you and your kids!
Michelle
March 24, 2021
God bless you and your children I know it´s hard I lost my better1/2 a few years bk Jesus will help u all!
Sheila Barker
March 24, 2021
So sorry for your loss and commend your balanced approach!
Rachelle Hockett
March 24, 2021
What a testament to the love and happiness he brought to this world. Your tribute is deeply touching. God bless Eric, you, and your beautiful family.
Gloria Rudolph
March 24, 2021
I did not know your family but this is one rocking obituary. I'm pretty sure you guys were one special couple. This yankee fan will even route for Boston in his memory. RIP Eric time for some Ozzy.
Teresa Marzulla
March 23, 2021
Unfortunately I don't know you or your beloved Eric the love you shared with everyone for your husband touched many. I pray you your kids and family just enjoy the precious memories you all made. With all the hate in the world any more this was very sweet too feel all the love for this man..RIP ERIC.
Beth Monger
March 23, 2021
To Smiley in Texas your obit writing joyed me as doubly half-baked= well done. Loved almost meeting your gang in person... see y'all upstairs... RWS
Royx Settlemyre
March 23, 2021
So sorry for your loss & my deepest condolences to you, your children & your entire family.. FWIW you're right he is "dead sexy"..
Pat
March 23, 2021
I didn´t know you or your family, but after reading this obituary, you and your family sound like a fabulous group of people! God be with all of you! RIP Eric! I will put Ozzy on now!
Laurie in MA
March 23, 2021
I am very sorry for your loss, but know you are blessed to have had this great love, which will remain with you always. Twenty years ago I was 46 when I lost my souse to a similar blood cancer, non Hodgkin´s lymphoma. He was 50 and we also had three children, who always remember their dad. We keep his memory alive because he was wonderful, like yours. Your Eric would be proud of the feelings you evoked in so many people who never knew him but we are all celebrating his life today. Enjoy your children in his honor. I will make a contribution to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society for both our husbands. As we say to the bereaved in Greek: Zoe Se Sas. Life to You.
Anna in New York City
March 23, 2021
So sorry for the loss of your much loved husband. Death is never easy and you will find in time that you just move on never forgetting how much you still love and miss him. Praying for you and your family.
Susan Rodger
March 23, 2021
What a beautiful tribute to your husband..God Bless You and your children.. From...Philadelphia...Pa
Barbara Beckett
March 23, 2021
We´re so sorry for your loss of this beautiful spirit. This loving tribute tells how he loved and was loved by everyone he met. Best wishes for your family in your future knowing he´ll always be smiling down on you.
Donna Green & Ronnie Wood, Brandon, MS 39047
March 23, 2021
So sorry for your loss... it sounds as though you and your family knew true love. Blessings to you all. Jane B Manitoba Canada
Jane Beare
March 23, 2021
What an incredible story. What a loving man he must have been. Always remind his kids, every day, how much he loved them and how PROUD he still is.
Gillette Family
March 23, 2021
Our hearts go out to you for your outstanding story. Eric must have been an amazing man!
Rod and Lisa Bogg
March 23, 2021
From a mother of a child battling this disease currently - Thank you! It gave me a great smile and reminded me what it is to live and love. Blessings to Eric and to his family. Your outlook and perspective is inspiring!
Lisa
March 23, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. You wrote a very loving, truthful obituary that I think he would be proud of. God be with you and your children.
Wanda Knowles
March 23, 2021
Greetings from Chicago. I don't know any of you, but I do. A toast to all of you. It's not going to be Busch light, but I'll put on crazy train and have a drink. God bless. What an amazing obituary. A true tribute.
Jim Curry
March 23, 2021
My husband died of leukemia almost 20 years ago. Take care of your heart.
Carol
March 23, 2021
A beautiful funny tribute to your man. My condolences and prayers for your family. RIH Sir
Rowena from Maryland
March 23, 2021
From sunny California, this girl & her husband will never know a snowy driveway nor Eric but we have a glimpse into a life that most of us could have been blessed to have cross our path because of your rare talent of "putting words together .... just so". Thank you! Know that in doing so .... your Eric will always be remembered "at odd times" because you allowed us to share in your joy-filled life with him. But it is also "you" who we got to fleetingly know too .... "you" who saw the humor of your shared life. Bless you. I hope the traits you both shared are genetic & passed down to your kids. Certainly we all hot a dose of humility here on a life well lived because there was love! Thank you, again.
Hedy Zikratch
March 23, 2021
This wonderful description of a much loved man, husband, father and friend has made it all the way to the news in Australia. It sounds like the world has said goodbye to a wonderful soul for now. Condolences to his family & many friends.
Mandy
March 23, 2021
Awesome Eric, God bless and Condolences to the family who may be sad but smiling with love
Debbie Glenn
March 23, 2021
Continue to shine like the bright light you are Eric ..... Sleep in peace and condolences to the family
Janet
March 23, 2021
I just lost my husband very recently and the grief is debilitating. Your humor brought a smile. My Jimmy was funny too...he asked to be quoted with "in lieu of lowers to tip a live musician". To which we chuckled, would You ever tip a dead one? But because he'd said it, the quote remained. So sorry for your loss.
Lina Myers
March 23, 2021
I´m sure the Angels needed someone with his amazing spirit up there.
Brit
March 22, 2021
It takes a tight, loving family, extended family, to create this kind of light in the world. The man you describe sounds exuberant and extraordinary person, but that light is so easily dampened if it's not supported with love and acceptance. I'm sure that you were as much a part of this joyous man's soul as he was of yours. You're brightening all of us with this wonderful remembrance. Eric's physical life was tragically short, but his light is shining brightly because your love is part of it.
Jakki
March 22, 2021
I´m sure he is smiling down on you!! Sad but wonderful love story.
Christine
March 22, 2021
S. Dutcher
March 22, 2021
I´m so sorry for the loss of this amazing husband and father.
Lacey Trumbo
March 22, 2021
Thank you for sharing this amazing man. I read it with a smile and tears. Your family has clearly lost a legend. You could tell who he was by this obituary. I wish we could attend just to give you a long distance hug, but we are in Oregon. My prayers are with all of you, especially you, Crystal.
Amanda Helling
March 22, 2021
Such a beautiful tribute. Your humor towards him during this time shoes that you guys had something magical. My sincere condolences
Alanna S
March 22, 2021
I was so moved by your eloquent and funny obit. Your love for your husband and passion to uphold his memories will guide you and your family for the years to come. My condolences...
Jimmy G.
March 22, 2021
.... wish I would've known him. Sounds like a fun guy with a great family! So sorry for your loss! Bet he woulda never knew he'd become FB famous after life, huh? Too cool!
Shanna Poindexter
March 22, 2021
Crystal Sauser, so sorry for your and your children's loss. From from this piece about Eric I almost feel I know him, but sadly wish I did. As an older dude from New Brunswick, Canada, I am so blessed to read what you have said about your hubby. He will watch from above over all of you until you meet again. God bless you for tackling his obituary is such a funny yet dignified way.
Ray and Carolyn Bungay
March 22, 2021
I hope my dog Dresden, who pre-deceased me, has hooked up with Harvey because she was a dog all my friends loved to hate as well. And keep your love alive as long as you can.
John
March 22, 2021
Hello there! I am so sorry for y'all's loss. It is a heart wrenching thing to lose someone so dear to so many. I send y'all love and prayers for the Huskers. Eric's obituary is a true testament to the love he gave and received in his life. May he Rest In Peace.
Daniela from Texas
March 22, 2021
You know, I didn't know you, or your family. Eric died, weeks ago. Yet, from a cnn story, a tear is brought to my eye, why, because he was an amazing person, who inspired you to touch the hearts of people you didn't know, states away. Condolence from Michigan, My grandfather died of bone cancer, it's not how long we live, but the legacy we leave behind. I can only hope to be able to make a positive impact to those around me, thank you for the inspiration.
Forest
March 22, 2021
This is by far the most well written obituary I have ever have the privilege to read. I'll be taking in some Ozzy and toasting to who I now know was a great man with a cold Busch light.. Cheers to Dead sexy Eric and his smoking hot wife...
Kimberly
March 22, 2021
Thank you for spreading this love into the world. The love between you and Eric is palpable and it is a gift that you now shared with the world. A message of hope and peace and belief in something greater than us all. What an honor it is to know your story. Thank you. My sincerest prayers for love and light to surround and hold your family.
Kristin Zarate
March 22, 2021
You are a winner and had something most women will never experience. A Good Partner and Husband praying for your family
Deborah Roberts
March 22, 2021
Bravo!
Diana Tyler
March 22, 2021
Absolute perfection! The love in this relationship is palpable!
Niloofar from Tehran, Iran
March 22, 2021
I am so sorry to read of your loss but am also so inspired by the way you are modeling tribute to the love and joy your husband shared with you, your family and those around him. What a beautiful picture for your kids and everyone who reads this. I am praying for your family and a victorious season for the Huskers.
Amy
March 22, 2021
I read the obituary after clicking on the link from a news article. I´m so sorry for your loss. Praying for healing and strength for you and your family
Celina
March 22, 2021
First let me extend my sincerest condolences to you and your family. This is the most REALIST obit I´ve ever read and kudos to you! I lost my husband in 2015 and wanted so badly to honor him like this but too worried about the rest of his family. I hope you find comfort in knowing that you did something that will make people smile for a lifetime even under the worst of circumstances,
Darlene McNeill
March 22, 2021
what a wonderful tribute! I am glad that I had the opportunity to read this and smile. I have no doubt your husband was an awesome dude, as he won the heart of a really cool wife. I have made a donation in your husband's honor to the L+L society. Take care.
Rachel R
March 22, 2021
What a fantastic way to share your Eric with us all. So very sorry for your loss. Sending you and your family lots of love and light...and much gratitude for bringing a smile to my face. Eric sounds like he lived his life large!
Anna
March 22, 2021
My sincerest sympathies and deepest condolences for your loss, I hope your heartache is brief and your remembrance will be forever. I applaud you for making the incredible effort on your husband's obituary, you put your heart into it and it definitely shows. Good job.
Oz Almaguer
March 22, 2021
I wish your family and friends the absolute best! I hope my own life is represented with similar values.
Bruce - California
March 22, 2021
What a great tribute. Thanks for letting us get to know Eric. RIP dude.
Laura - New Jersey
March 22, 2021
My deepest sympathies to you & your family. I don´t know any of you but give you so much credit for such a loving & fitting tribute to your husband. I´m sure he´s grinning from ear to ear. If not already, you should become a writer. You´re very talented! I wish you all a long happy life!
Jilly
March 22, 2021
Sending my love and sympathies virtually. I hope we all one day get to experience an "Eric" in our lives. You were lucky to know and love him and be loved by him. <3
Andreia
March 22, 2021
Crystal, my deepest sympathy to you and your children. What a wonderful loving relationship you, Eric and your children all had with each other. Thank you for sharing the most heartfelt obituary I have ever read. Eric is, and always will be, with you and your family. Keep up the laughing and dancing with Eric. God bless you all from Boston.
Elizabeth
March 22, 2021
What a truly inspirational celebration of life. As requested, I donated to the leukemia society with a "Go Huskers!" cheer. Despite your pure sense of love, I know it's a hard loss. My deepest condolences. As Ozzy would say, "I'll see you on the other side."
Julie M.
March 22, 2021
What a Beautiful Tribute to your Husband! My sincere Condolences to you and your Family
Debbie from Canada
March 22, 2021
He sounds like an amazing husband, dad and friend. Your kids are lucky to have had him and are blessed to have you. Awesome job letting me (first name Complete, last name Stranger) know how he loved and who he loved. Thank you!
Rita Jones
March 22, 2021
CNN brought me to your awesome tribute to your husband. To have had a love like that with Eric is a tremendous blessing. Thank you for giving his life light in your darkest moment.
Mary
March 22, 2021
You hit this one out of the park, Crystal. You and Eric seem to have unified America in sending you heartfelt best wishes and condolences. Thank you for your grace and wit. With love from Atlanta.
Carole
March 22, 2021
Beautifully funny and touching obit in honor of that "dead sexy" man of yours. You are one special lady. Your love story is inspiring and moved me beyond words. I am sending love and many warm hugs to you and your family today and always.
Sharon
March 22, 2021
Rest In Peace, Eric. I´m glad that I got to know you a little, even though it was a little late.
Boh
March 22, 2021
Despite your very uplifting and humerus obituary on Eric's life it is a very painful time for you and your children he sounds like an amazing man that had his life filled with an amazing partner children and family and friends that was taken way too early Mist people can't find in their whole lifetime what he had thank you for sharing you're beautiful obituary Erik sounds like someone that I truly would of loved to have met. RIP Eric holding all in my prayers. love cr
Christine Renau
March 22, 2021
I feel sorry that Eric had to leave such an amazing family. But boy, he clearly had lots of wonderful memories during his life! I hope you (smoking hot wife) find all the strength and love you need to get through this difficult time. Wow. You´ve made thousands of strangers laugh and love Eric with your willingness to write one hell of a fun obituary. I don´t need to have known Eric to know he loved you deeply. Thanks for the inspiration!
Sarah Baker
March 22, 2021
I am retiring on Cape Cod and adore the Red Sox. I will tip my hat and beer at every game in honor of Eric. What a great tribute! I feel I am at a loss because I never met him! Crystal, you are an inspiration. So very sorry for your tremendous loss.
Paula
March 22, 2021
I'm so very sorry for such a huge loss. But your words are most needed at such a time when so many could not grieve as they should have been able to. If most of a half a million people could have also been in the arms of those they loved, it could have made all the difference in the world for them, so I think your words bring a smile at the very least in these most horrid of times. Exquisite & unique, you've made a difference in this Country, & I myself am very grateful for this. May God's peace, & your humor always remain w/you & your family. Love must be very abundant in & around you. Blessings to you all.
Kristi B.
March 22, 2021
I can't help but reach out with sincere sadness for your loss. Your sharing of the beautiful person and life YOU and Eric are is a wonderful light to us all. My prayers to you and the children. I have no doubt his presence will be all around us and I am feeling the love you have shared. God Bless!
Vicky Laine in Williamsburg, VA
March 22, 2021
May he Rest In Peace with lots of smiles throughout eternity until you all meet again. Thank you for sharing your wonderfully written obituary for your husband´s life and memory. Continued peace and comfort to you, his three beautiful children, and the rest of his family and friends.
Donna Watson
March 22, 2021
You touched my heart here in Illinois. My family sends you our love during this horrible time for your family. But with wit and humor like yours, you and your babies will survive this.
Shannon
March 22, 2021
I´m pretty positive me and my family would have loved Eric! He sounds like a really cool dude! Prayers, love and peace!
Michelle Via
March 22, 2021
Just WOW...beautifully written!!!
The Beeps
March 22, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss, but I am so happy Eric found an awesome wife and mother for his kids. I know he was special because you honored him in the most away way. May he rest sweetly and May all his teams win this year! Blessings .
Courtney
March 22, 2021
As someone who just lost their father to cancer on March 3rd, this made me tearfully smile. Eric sounded like an amazing man, and clearly he had an equally amazing wife. I hope and pray for you and your family´s comfort.
Sherman
March 22, 2021
What a wonderful and uplifting tribute to your husband....I have a son named Eric...so I'm sure you're husband was one super fantastic person!!! Thank you for sharing your love with us all in this uplifting an inspirational tribute. Sending love and hugs from North Carolina!
TOMMY MCAFEE
March 22, 2021
