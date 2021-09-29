Menu
Eric J. Timberlake
FUNERAL HOME
Braman Mortuary & Cremation Services
6505 S. 144th St
Omaha, NE
Timberlake, Eric J.

May 19, 1974 - September 25, 2021

Survived by wife, Darcy; brother, Marty; sister, Jeanette; mother, Jeaneen; father, Robert; grandpa, Van; grandma, Jeanette; many other relatives and friends.

CELEBRATION of ERIC'S LIFE: Sunday, October 3, 2021 at 2pm at Braman Mortuary (Southwest Chapel). In lieu of flowers, memorials given to the family will be used in Eric's memory at a later date.

For more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com

BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel

6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 29, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
3
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Braman Mortuary & Cremation Services Southwest Chapel
6505 S, Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Braman Mortuary & Cremation Services
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Eric you were one of my all time favorite people to see. I appreciated how you laughed at all of my corny jokes. Thoughts and prayers to your family. P.S. Hopefully you´ll be able to get a new tip jar.
Shamada Johnson
October 3, 2021
