Timberlake, Eric J.
May 19, 1974 - September 25, 2021
Survived by wife, Darcy; brother, Marty; sister, Jeanette; mother, Jeaneen; father, Robert; grandpa, Van; grandma, Jeanette; many other relatives and friends.
CELEBRATION of ERIC'S LIFE: Sunday, October 3, 2021 at 2pm at Braman Mortuary (Southwest Chapel). In lieu of flowers, memorials given to the family will be used in Eric's memory at a later date.
For more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com
BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel
6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 29, 2021.