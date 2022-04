Friendship has no boundaries-it continues in life through death. Rik, our friendship is and always will be deep and pure. I know that those Pearly Gates opened wide when they saw you coming. Those of us remaining on Earth will miss you until our Lord calls us home-especially Debbie, Laura and families. We pray that their mourning will be sweet and gentle in the knowledge that you have found your glorious eternity. Debbie, Laura, I pray that you will find peace.

Pat (and Lane) Watkins School January 7, 2022