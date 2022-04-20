Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Erle Eugene Faust Jr.
ABOUT
Bellevue East High School
Faust, Erle Eugene Jr.

Erle Eugene Faust Jr., passed away at his home in Chino Valley, AZ on January 29, 2022. He was surrounded with love from his family as he left this earth.

Erle was born in Bellevue NE on February 3, 1951. As a child he loved to hunt, fish and explore. He graduated from Bellevue East High School in 1969 as a star athlete in wrestling. Erle married the love of his life Debbie in 1977 and they had three beautiful daughters. Erle worked at and was part owner of Avery Rents in Bellevue until 1992 when he and his family moved to Arizona. He continued in the rental business, managing and opening multiple rental equipment stores throughout the Southwest and California.

Erle and Debbie settled in Prescott AZ. In 2000. He retired from the rental business in 2013 and took on his most important role: full time Grandpa. His grandchildren were the apple of his eye and he cherished them with all his heart. Erle was a very loving, caring, funny and sweet man. He loved his family and is sorely missed. He is survived by his wife Debbie, his daughters Latisha, Shannon and Chelsea, his grandchildren Julien, Isaiah, Brett and Zarin.

Erle's life will be honored and celebrated on April 23, 2022 at 11 a.m., at Avery Presbyterian Church, 1910 Avery Rd. E Bellevue NE 68005. We ask everyone who knew and loved Erle to please join us in remembering him.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 20, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.