Erle Eugene Faust Jr., passed away at his home in Chino Valley, AZ on January 29, 2022. He was surrounded with love from his family as he left this earth.



Erle was born in Bellevue NE on February 3, 1951. As a child he loved to hunt, fish and explore. He graduated from Bellevue East High School in 1969 as a star athlete in wrestling. Erle married the love of his life Debbie in 1977 and they had three beautiful daughters. Erle worked at and was part owner of Avery Rents in Bellevue until 1992 when he and his family moved to Arizona. He continued in the rental business, managing and opening multiple rental equipment stores throughout the Southwest and California.



Erle and Debbie settled in Prescott AZ. In 2000. He retired from the rental business in 2013 and took on his most important role: full time Grandpa. His grandchildren were the apple of his eye and he cherished them with all his heart. Erle was a very loving, caring, funny and sweet man. He loved his family and is sorely missed. He is survived by his wife Debbie, his daughters Latisha, Shannon and Chelsea, his grandchildren Julien, Isaiah, Brett and Zarin.



Erle's life will be honored and celebrated on April 23, 2022 at 11 a.m., at Avery Presbyterian Church, 1910 Avery Rd. E Bellevue NE 68005. We ask everyone who knew and loved Erle to please join us in remembering him.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 20, 2022.