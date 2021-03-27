Umbarger, Erma
January 13, 1931 - March 24, 2021
Age 90, of Genoa, NE, died at the Genoa Community Hospital LTC. Erma Jean West was born in Ogallala, NE to Gordon and Edith (Schuler) West. She grew up in Ogallala and graduated from Ogallala High School in 1949. She and George Umbarger met at Nebraska Wesleyan and were united in marriage on August 27, 1950 in Ogallala. After completing her Bachelor of Education at Nebraska Wesleyan University in 1967. Erma continued her education at the University of Omaha and completed her Master's Degree. She taught 3rd Grade in St. Edward, NE for many years then began teaching Reading Skills in various Boone County schools for Educational Service Unit #7. She developed a Title III Preschool program in St. Edward and acted as its Director. Erma loved sewing and making quilts and table runners for every occasion. She was a member of the Genoa United Methodist Church, where she was active in the Searches group and she and George served as the Church Treasurer for 20 years. She took great pride in her family and especially enjoyed time with her grandchildren.
Erma is survived by son: Jerry Umbarger (Anne) of Franklin, MA; son: Stan Umbarger of Genoa, NE; daughter: Karma (Steve) Nehrig of Omaha, NE; son: Bruce (Denice) Umbarger of Pickstown, SD; grandchildren: Mark (Stefanie) Umbarger, Michael (Alexandra) Umbarger, Heather (Todd) Hansen, Jason Nehrig; great-grandchildren: Stephen Nehrig Kylie Nehrig, Ryan Umbarger, Ashley Umbarger. Erma is preceded in death by parents: Gordon and Edith West; husband: George Umbarger; sisters: Cleo Westerbuhr, Ethel Peters, Carol Ness.
A MEMORIAL SERVICE will be held on Tuesday, March 30, 11am at the Genoa United Methodist Church with Pastor Anny Kapundu and Pastor Vern Olson officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Genoa Methodist Church or the Umbarger Education Scholarship Fund. The Service will be broadcast live on the Gass Haney Facebook page.
Condolences may be sent to www.Ramaekersfh.com
Ramaekers Patrick Funeral Chapel
420 Willard Ave, Genoa, NE 68640 | 402-993-2212
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 27, 2021.