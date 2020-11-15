Duckworth, Erna Annie Schlegel
February 22, 1921 - November 13, 2020
Erna Annie Schlegel Duckworth, age 99, was born on February 22, 1921, in Dutchtown, MO, at home, the seventh of eleven children of Henry A. and Meyhulda Geiser Schlegel, now deceased. She died at Bellevue Hillcrest Health and Rehab.
Erna was baptized on March 29, 1921 and confirmed into the Missouri Synod Lutheran faith on Palm Sunday, March 21, 1937 at Evangelical Lutheran Church near Dutchtown. Erna married Merle Eugene Duckworth on September 10, 1944 in Omaha. Merle and Erna celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary in 1994. They were charter members of Pilgrim Lutheran Church in Bellevue, NE where they raised their family. Merle and Erna lived in Lakewood, CO for two years prior to Merle's retirement from the Burlington-North Railroad. Merle pre-deceased Erna in 1996. Erna, nicknamed "Tiny", worked as a riveter at Martin Bomber plant and in retail at various businesses in Bellevue until she retired.
Survivors include son, Ronald and wife Carol of Plattsmouth, NE; daughter, Sharon and husband Roger Plummer of Council Bluffs, IA; brothers, William Schlegel and wife Lavada of Missouri, and Melvin Schlegel of Illinois; granddaughter, Monica Murphy Ryan and husband Jim of Gretna, NE; grandson, Cory and wife Traci of Blair, NE; 11 great-grandchildren: Kobe and Braylee Duckworth, Cole and Jordan Murphy, Shalee Jo and husband Mike Bridwell, Teddi Rattenborg, Karsen Boysen, Evan Boysen, McKenna Boysen, Lauren Boysen, and Eddie Boysen; and two great-great-grandchildren, Ryker and Scarlett. She is also survived by niece, Patricia and husband Richard Conley; niece, Marilyn Buchheit; nephew, Joe Don Randol and wife Brenda; niece, Judy and husband Don Summers; nephew, Dennis Nagel and wife Linda; niece, Kathy and husband Larry Meier; niece, Sandra and husband Guy Brown; and many more of her beloved extended family and friends, including the staff at Hillcrest who cared for Erna since June of 2019.
Private Visitation following CDC guidelines: Tuesday, November 17th, 1-2pm, followed by Private Family Funeral Service following CDC guidelines at 2pm, both at the Bellevue Memorial Chapel. To view a live broadcast of the Visitation and Service, go to the website below and click the link on the Duckworth obituary. Interment: Bellevue Cemetery. Memorials to: Pilgrim Lutheran Church, 2311 Fairview Road, Bellevue; or a charity of your choice
in Erna's name.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 15, 2020.